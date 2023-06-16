Uber Will Spam Users With Ads On Every Single Occasion

If there's something computer and mobile phone users really hate to see on their devices, it's ads. For example, every Microsoft attempt to bring ads to Windows was received with incredible criticism from the company's user base, with the software giant giving up on its plans more often than not.
Sure enough, neither Microsoft nor other companies specifically refer to these attempts as ads. The software company uses different terms, such as "suggested items" or "recommended content," but eventually, users know they are ads and still don't like them.
Uber sees no reason to turn to such an approach, as the company says it loud and clear: all its apps will start showing video ads, including not only Uber, but also Uber Eats, and Drizly.
The company has already been serving static ads, but this new update is specifically focused on full-length video ads that will be displayed either when you wait for your Uber or when you check out the location of your order on Uber Eats. The ads will play inside the mobile apps, regardless of the platform you use (iPhone or Android).
As if getting spammed with ads wasn't already annoying enough, Uber has a more ambitious plan to make sure advertisers reach you. Uber drivers will receive tablets that will be installed in the cabin and which will be used to play video ads during your trip. So if you believed you can turn to you know what to block ads on your mobile device, you'll still see ads when your Uber trip starts.
Americans will start seeing ads in all Uber's apps as soon as this week, with several other markets, including the United Kingdom, France, and Australia, to follow later this year. The video ads will be enabled automatically by the parent company, while the in-car tablets will be handed over to drivers on a city-by-city basis (no further specifics were shared on this front, but this part of the ad push will obviously take more time and also be more expensive).
It's easy to see what Uber aims for with this new idea. The served ads will be perfectly targeted at each user, as the information available in Uber or Uber Eats will allow advertisers to specifically personalize their content accordingly. As it turns out, 345,000 merchants already purchased ads on Uber in the first quarter of this year, so the company sees this trend as a money-making machine that can further be expanded across its entire app lineup.
Certainly, users won't be glad to get spammed with more ads, but eventually, they'll become a part of the typical Uber experience, as the company seems very committed to increasing its advertising revenue in the long term.
