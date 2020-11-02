U-Haul but Make It Special: Driver Turns Mustang Into “Work Horse”

Never let a two-door muscle car stand in the way of your dreams – or hauling needs. A pony can prove its worth both at the track and when you need it for hauling stuff, as this driver proves.
Just look at this Florida man and how he’s got everything figured out. Yes, of course this could only happen in Florida and, even by these standards, it’s still the most Floridian thing to happen in a while.
The photo above was posted to the popular reddit sub Idiots in Cars, which honors the “lovable idiots who do hilarious, idiot things in their idiot cars (or trucks, motorcycles, tractors, or other vehicle).” This definitely fits the bill, with a note: it’s also a very reckless and unsafe thing to do.
It looks like this driver was in bad need of U-Haul or at least a friend’s pickup, but decided to go ahead and get the job done by himself, with just his trusted Ford Mustang. In order to haul several pieces of piping and massive rolls of chicken wire, he opted to strap everything as best as he could to the ‘Stang and possibly pray to high heaven he wouldn’t get in an accident on the way.
As always with viral reddit photos, there’s no context with this one. On the bright side, this means it’s open season for Florida jokes of all types, with a favorite right now being that the dude is off to build a new safety cage “so he can run that pony at the track.” Still, recklessness aside, you have to admire the kind of effort that went into putting this together, from the empty containers preventing the steel pipes from banging on the side of the car (which has seen better days, to tell the truth), to the way he strapped everything in.
That said, don’t be this guy, even if you only have to do this over short distances and you deem it safe. Overloading your vehicle is dangerous since it will affect performance on the road. Improperly secured cargo can fall off during transport or in case of an accident, and cause even more trouble. This looks hilarious in photos, but it can turn into a nightmare in real life, should something go wrong.
The photo above was posted to the popular reddit sub Idiots in Cars, which honors the “lovable idiots who do hilarious, idiot things in their idiot cars (or trucks, motorcycles, tractors, or other vehicle).” This definitely fits the bill, with a note: it’s also a very reckless and unsafe thing to do.
It looks like this driver was in bad need of U-Haul or at least a friend’s pickup, but decided to go ahead and get the job done by himself, with just his trusted Ford Mustang. In order to haul several pieces of piping and massive rolls of chicken wire, he opted to strap everything as best as he could to the ‘Stang and possibly pray to high heaven he wouldn’t get in an accident on the way.
As always with viral reddit photos, there’s no context with this one. On the bright side, this means it’s open season for Florida jokes of all types, with a favorite right now being that the dude is off to build a new safety cage “so he can run that pony at the track.” Still, recklessness aside, you have to admire the kind of effort that went into putting this together, from the empty containers preventing the steel pipes from banging on the side of the car (which has seen better days, to tell the truth), to the way he strapped everything in.
That said, don’t be this guy, even if you only have to do this over short distances and you deem it safe. Overloading your vehicle is dangerous since it will affect performance on the road. Improperly secured cargo can fall off during transport or in case of an accident, and cause even more trouble. This looks hilarious in photos, but it can turn into a nightmare in real life, should something go wrong.