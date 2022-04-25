Two-Mile 1975 Kawasaki KZ400 Is Just About as Close as You Can Get to Vintage Perfection

We don’t actually remember the last time we saw a KZ400 whose mileage is this low. Do you?
The unmarred 1975 Kawasaki KZ400 showcased in these photos is said to be one of the first 100 bikes assembled by the manufacturer’s Nebraska plant. Having spent its entire life in storage and on display, this ravishing piece of vintage machinery comes with a mere two miles (3 km) on the clock, so we’re practically talking about a brand-new motorcycle!
Better known to U.S. buyers as the Z400, Kawasaki’s two-wheeled artifact is put in motion by a four-stroke 398cc parallel-twin engine, which packs 36 mm (1.4 inches) Keihin carbs, a single overhead cam and two valves per cylinder head. In order to spin the Kawi’s rear chain-driven wheel, the air-cooled power source makes use of a five-speed constant-mesh transmission and a wet multi-plate clutch.
When the tachometer reads 8,500 rpm, a maximum horsepower figure of 36 ponies will be generated at the crankshaft. On the other hand, the mill is good for up to 24 pound-feet (33 Nm) of torque at approximately 7,500 revs per minute. This whole ordeal will ultimately result in an unpresuming, yet respectable top speed of 93 mph (150 kph).
A tubular steel double cradle frame is tasked with holding everything together, and it’s supported by telescopic forks up north and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers down south. Weighing in at 386 pounds (175 kg) on an empty stomach, the KZ400 comes equipped with a single 226 mm (8.9 inches) brake disc at the front and a traditional drum unit measuring 180 mm (7.1 inches) at the rear.
Finally, its fuel tank is able to hold 3.7 gallons (14 liters) of fossil syrup when full. This impeccable ‘75 MY specimen will be listed on Bring a Trailer until tomorrow afternoon (April 26), so the next person to see it in their garage could be you! Before you get too excited, keep in mind that you’ll have to spend about ten grand if you plan on taking the lead, as the top bidder is currently offering $9,200.
Better known to U.S. buyers as the Z400, Kawasaki’s two-wheeled artifact is put in motion by a four-stroke 398cc parallel-twin engine, which packs 36 mm (1.4 inches) Keihin carbs, a single overhead cam and two valves per cylinder head. In order to spin the Kawi’s rear chain-driven wheel, the air-cooled power source makes use of a five-speed constant-mesh transmission and a wet multi-plate clutch.
When the tachometer reads 8,500 rpm, a maximum horsepower figure of 36 ponies will be generated at the crankshaft. On the other hand, the mill is good for up to 24 pound-feet (33 Nm) of torque at approximately 7,500 revs per minute. This whole ordeal will ultimately result in an unpresuming, yet respectable top speed of 93 mph (150 kph).
A tubular steel double cradle frame is tasked with holding everything together, and it’s supported by telescopic forks up north and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers down south. Weighing in at 386 pounds (175 kg) on an empty stomach, the KZ400 comes equipped with a single 226 mm (8.9 inches) brake disc at the front and a traditional drum unit measuring 180 mm (7.1 inches) at the rear.
Finally, its fuel tank is able to hold 3.7 gallons (14 liters) of fossil syrup when full. This impeccable ‘75 MY specimen will be listed on Bring a Trailer until tomorrow afternoon (April 26), so the next person to see it in their garage could be you! Before you get too excited, keep in mind that you’ll have to spend about ten grand if you plan on taking the lead, as the top bidder is currently offering $9,200.