Tuned Audi RS 6 Takes Its Fat Booty to the Autobahn, Hits Over 187 MPH During POV Drive

The fact that Audi's RS 6 Avant continues to wow enthusiasts over three years after the latest generation launched should tell automakers that fast wagons may be the future and not necessarily crossovers.
The executive long-roof model is in the process of being replaced (and renamed – ahem, RS 7 Avant), but in the meantime, certain tuners keep launching all sorts of goodies for it.
It was one such modified example that was recently put to the high-speed test in one of the few places on our planet where one can safely and legally hit dizzying speeds: a no-speed-limit section of Germany's Autobahn network.
You are looking at a C8, which is Audi slang for the latest generation RS 6 Avant, a true beast even before it had its internals and looks messed with. According to the YouTube channel behind the test, AutoTopNL, this copy has new turbos, downpipes, and intercooler, alongside some other goodies. The result is 900 horses, likely metric, which translates to 887 brake horsepower or 662 kilowatts.
But where does the revised output put it compared to its stock self? Why, in a superior league, of course. Without any modifications at all, the normal Audi RS 6 Avant from this generation needs three and a half seconds to sixty mph (97 kph). As for the firepower, you're looking at 591 horses (600 ps/441 kW) and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque produced by its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine.
According to the four-ring brand, this version of the fast premium wagon takes only 3.3 seconds to accelerate to sixty. It has a 155 mph (250 kph) limited top speed, an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, and quattro all-wheel drive – and it is pure quattro, not the Haldex-based system found on the brand's smallest models.
Now that we've reminded ourselves about the performance of the stock Audi RS 6 Avant, it is time to proceed to the video mentioned above. It is a little over eleven minutes long and puts the spotlight on the straight-line performance and top speed of the car.
The driver cannot help but make some comments that should be ignored, like the one that says the RS 6 is slow without any outside intervention. You should focus on the impressive recital this copy puts on instead, which doesn't take much at all to hit over 186 mph (300 kph). That said, enjoy!
The 2024 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance, which is also available in our market to send shivers down the spines of supercrossovers, is even punchier than that. It boasts 621 horsepower (630 ps/463 kW) and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque and starts at $125,800 before destination and options and those greedy dealer markups.
