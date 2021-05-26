4 Spend $52k to Become a Rare Red Gold and Green Breitling Tourbillon Timekeeper

Tudor Black Bay Ceramic Watch Blends High-Tech Elements With Classy Details

In a sea of complicated watch designs, the new Tudor Black Bay Ceramic timepiece is a breath of fresh air. Because who doesn't need a black piece that goes with everything? 9 photos



Visually, the piece mixes modern elements with neo-vintage aspects. One of the classic details is the angular hands, known as "Snowflake," which first debuted in the brand's 1969 catalog and are revived with this timepiece. Being completely black, they are the centerpiece of the design adopted by



It features a 41mm matt black ceramic case with sand-blasted surfaces and mirror-polished edges. Its rotatable bezel insert is similarly made of black ceramic with a smooth sunray finish. The scratch-proof domed dial also comes in matt black and has applied white hour dials coated with Super-Luminova to stand out in the night.



Powered by the manufactured caliber MT5602-1U, it has an open case back with sapphire crystal, so you can see all the action going down inside. The rotor is openwork and satin-brushed with sand-blasted details in black tungsten monobloc, while the bridges and main plate feature alternate sand-blasted, polished surfaces and laser details.



After passing rigorous testing, the watch can still function when exposed to a magnetic field of 15,000 Gauss (for reference, the common refrigerator magnet is 50 G) and is waterproof up to to 200 m (660 ft). Also, it has a 70-hour power reserve, which is enough for a whole weekend to function without having to wind it.



Two bracelet options are offered to complete the whole look: a hybrid leather and rubber strap, which come in, you guessed it, black. All in all, it's a simple, sleek timepiece that promises to pack a lot of power, a must for any watch lover.



