Truck Loses Rear Wheel At the Drag Strip, Runs 1/8-Mile Anyway

Drag racing can be a lot of fun when everything is going according to plan. But sometimes, things don't work out as they should. Whether it's a mechanical failure or a take-off followed by a crash, it can ruin an outing in a matter of seconds. 6 photos



The driver of a drag-prepped truck experienced just that while attending a 1/8-mile racing event at the Middle Georgia Motorsport Park. Things seem to be a-okay during the burnout, but the left-side rear wheel decided to call it quits as the truck snapped off the line.



It's difficult to say what happened there, but it's pretty obvious that the



The wheel snaps off completely and goes for an independent stroll on the track, but that didn't stop the driver from completing the run. For a second there, it seems that he wants to stop, but he eventually decides to cross the finish line on three wheels. The truck moves slowly toward the end of the strip, with sparks putting on a light show as the chassis scrapes the asphalt.



Needless to say, the G-body Chevrolet in the other lane wins the race without breaking a sweat despite a tricky start with traction issues.



It's definitely not the kind of day you want to have at the drag strip, but it could have been worse. A rear wheel coming off later in the race and at higher speeds would have caused a lot more trouble.



