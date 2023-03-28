Triumph Thruxton Super Ten Is a Bespoke Flat Tracker Sporting Handmade Aluminum Overalls

All the modifications performed here – both cosmetic and mechanical – are absolutely top-notch.
Operating as Onehandmade in Taiwan, Chun Hung isn’t just a highly skilled bike-modding artisan, but a man with a truly inspiring story too. Even though he’d lost most physical ability in his right arm after a motorcycle accident many years ago, this hasn’t deterred him from pursuing his passion and opening his own customization shop once he made a partial recovery.
Now, the bespoke head-turner pictured above these paragraphs was built by Chun back in 2016, and it’s definitely worth looking at even today! This stylish flat tracker goes by the name of Super Ten, but it used to be a stock 2014 Triumph Thruxton 900 in its previous life. Needless to say, Onehandmade’s solo mastermind really went to town here.
After he’d ditched just about all the OEM bodywork parts, Chun busied himself with manufacturing the replacements from scratch using aluminum. Up front, you will now find a number plate-style fairing complete with retro-looking lighting, and the groovy fuel tank that sits further back took three attempts to get just right.
The Thruxton’s rearmost portion is home to a shortened subframe, which supports an all-new tail unit and a custom, cross-stitched leather saddle. One may see fresh side panels adorning the flanks, and the whole shebang rests on high-grade aftermarket shock absorbers from Ohlins’ catalog. Yet another place where Onehandmade dialed things to eleven is the footwear department.
For starters, those mesmerizing, forged aluminum wheels have been supplied by Arlen Ness, with Maxxis’ flat track-ready DTR-1 rubber hugging their rims at both ends. Then there’s the Super Ten’s upgraded braking hardware, featuring a full suite of Beringer components for ample stopping power.
We also notice some Beringer goodies in the cockpit, and they come in the forms of discreet switches and a premium clutch master cylinder. Otherwise, that area is home to a mixture of Rough Crafts and Motogadget items, with the handlebar, riser, and grips hailing from the former. By contrast, the speedometer and bar-end turn signals originate from Motogadget’s inventory.
Parts developed by Winston Yeh’s Rough Crafts can also be found elsewhere, taking the shape of a snazzy filler cap on the gas tank and billet aluminum foot pegs low down on the bike’s flanks. Finned engine covers give its parallel-twin mill a more imposing appearance, and they come courtesy of The Speed Merchant. Exhaust gases escape through tailor-made pipework ending in reverse megaphone silencers on the right-hand side.
Lastly, the paint job was outsourced to the local experts over at Air Runner Custom Paint, and keen eyes may have already spotted the Martini livery influence in the pinstriping. The central line is gold instead of red, though, so it doesn’t immediately reveal the source of inspiration behind Super Ten’s colorway.
