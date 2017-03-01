autoevolution

Triumph Motorcycles Presents 2017 Racer Support Program

 
1 Mar 2017, 17:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Triumph Motorcycles America is pleased to announce its 2017 Racer Support Program, offering riders the opportunity to purchase a Daytona 675R at a reduced price for participation in any national amateur or professional race series.
The Triumph Racer Support Program offers Daytona 675Rs available for purchase at $10,000. With the acquisition of a motorcycle through this program, parts will be provided at a reduced cost of 50 percent off retail pricing for the 2017 racing season.

The Triumph Daytona 675R, with its powerful triple motor, is the ultimate showroom to track motorcycle. The Öhlins TTX rear suspension and NIX30 fork cartridges, paired with Brembo Monobloc calipers and a Triumph quick-shifter standard, create a bike that’s ready to take on the fiercest competition on the track with minimal changes needed.

For 2017, the Daytona 675R is 1 kg (2.2 lb) lighter than the old model (167 kg/368 lb now), and its liquid-cooled, multi-point injected new triple engine delivers even more power through to the 14.400 rpm redline. It puts out 128 hp at 12.500 rpm and 74 Nm (55 lb-ft) at 11.900.

The frame is derived from the racing program, with an adjustable pivot position for the swingarm, rolling with 5-spoke cast wheels. The manual 6-speed close-ratio transmission was retained, just like multi-plate slipper clutch.

In addition to the motorcycle and parts support, Triumph is continuing the Race for Free opportunity. All competitors in the Racer Support Program, and racing in any National Road Racing Series will receive reimbursement of their race entries. This includes competing in any MotoAmerica, WERA Grand National Challenge, ASRA and ARHMA races.

As a stipulation to be included in Triumph’s 2017 Racer Support Program, including discounted parts and entry reimbursement, a purchase of a Daytona 675R is required.

To be considered for the acquisition of a motorcycle through this program, Triumph says you should send your racing resume and 2017 race schedule to garrett.carter@triumphmotorcycles.com. Purchases through this program will end on July 31, 2017.
daytona 675R triumph motorcycles bike racing bike industry
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62