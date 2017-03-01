Triumph Motorcycles Presents 2017 Racer Support Program

Triumph
Motorcycles America is pleased to announce its 2017 Racer Support Program, offering riders the opportunity to purchase a Daytona 675R at a reduced price for participation in any national amateur or professional race series.
The Triumph Racer Support Program offers Daytona 675Rs available for purchase at $10,000. With the acquisition of a motorcycle through this program, parts will be provided at a reduced cost of 50 percent off retail pricing for the 2017 racing season.
The Triumph Daytona 675R
, with its powerful triple motor, is the ultimate showroom to track motorcycle. The Öhlins TTX rear suspension and NIX30 fork cartridges, paired with Brembo Monobloc calipers and a Triumph quick-shifter standard, create a bike that’s ready to take on the fiercest competition on the track with minimal changes needed.
For 2017, the Daytona 675R is 1 kg (2.2 lb) lighter than the old model (167 kg/368 lb now), and its liquid-cooled, multi-point injected new triple engine delivers even more power through to the 14.400 rpm redline. It puts out 128 hp at 12.500 rpm and 74 Nm (55 lb-ft) at 11.900.
The frame is derived from the racing program, with an adjustable pivot position for the swingarm, rolling with 5-spoke cast wheels. The manual 6-speed close-ratio transmission was retained, just like multi-plate slipper clutch.
In addition to the motorcycle and parts support, Triumph is continuing the Race for Free opportunity. All competitors in the Racer Support Program, and racing in any National Road Racing Series will receive reimbursement of their race entries. This includes competing in any MotoAmerica, WERA Grand National Challenge, ASRA and ARHMA races.
As a stipulation to be included in Triumph’s 2017 Racer Support Program, including discounted parts and entry reimbursement, a purchase of a Daytona 675R is required.
To be considered for the acquisition of a motorcycle through this program, Triumph says you should send your racing resume and 2017 race schedule to garrett.carter@triumphmotorcycles.com. Purchases through this program will end on July 31, 2017.