autoevolution

Trademark Filing Suggests Honda Could Bring Back The Passport

 
24 Apr 2017, 9:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Notice anything remotely strange with Honda’s vehicle lineup in the United States? On the subject of crossover and SUVs, there’s a bit of a void between the compact-sized CR-V and the Pilot three-row family hauler, and Honda is said to plan on filling that empty space.
More or less official reports argued that the Japanese automaker is interested in offering a smaller take on the Pilot for the U.S. market, and it makes sense. Not everyone in the market for a mid-size SUV wants three rows of seats and the price premium that comes with all that space, though.

And this is where a two-row version of the Pilot, sporting a slightly smaller wheelbase, comes into the spotlight. Such a model makes plenty of sense considering that Honda doesn’t have a direct rival for the likes of the Nissan Murano and Ford Edge. Then there’s a recent announcement according to which $85 million will be taken by the Lincoln, Alabama complex to support the Pilot’s production.

An undisclosed amount of that 85 mil will help Honda prepare “for future opportunities in our industry,” as well as to “strengthen the logistic efficiency for future models.” Make no mistake about it, but Honda’s North American division is definitely onto something considering the choice of words used to describe the investment.

Further proof on the alleged junior Pilot comes from Car & Driver, who discovered something particularly interesting. A search with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office revealed that the peeps at Honda Motor Co. have filed the following trademark: “Passport.”

This is hardly a confirmation that the new model will be called Passport, but there’s something about this handle. More to the point, how was the mid-sized SUV before the Pilot called? Yup, Passport was its name, and both generations were manufactured up to 2002, when the Pilot took over.

Both came in the form of Isuzu Rodeos with different badges, and for what it’s worth, Passport doesn’t sound exactly enticing.
Honda Passport trademark Honda SUV honda pilot
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62