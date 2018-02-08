Toyota TRD Pro Off-Roaders Take the Stage in Chicago

VSC

ABS

EBD

To become available starting fall of 2018, the TRD line-up promises fresh thrills on the dirt roads of the United States. Those thrills will not emanate from under the hood, but from under the car, as the most modifications have been made to the suspensions.The new line-up will feature 2.5-inch TRD Pro-exclusive Fox Internal Bypass shocks, tuned for the needs of each of the three models. The front shocks work in conjunction with specially-tuned TRD springs. At the rear, TRD cooked up leaf springs fro the Tundra, coil springs for the 4Runner and progressive-rate off-road leaf springs for the Tacoma.For the nose of the off-roaders, TRD fitted a new Desert Air Intake, designed to sustain consistent off-road performance regardless of the quantities of silt or dirt the wheels throw up in the air, as the air ingestion is done above the windshield.To be able to stand upright during the ordeals of off-roading, all three vehicles make use of technologies designed specifically for this purpose: Vehicle Stability Control (), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (), Brake Assist (BA) and Smart Stop Technology (SST).Some styling and visual alterations have also been made. TRD Pro machines are equipped with new Rigid Industries LED fog lights, LED headlights, new grille plus new hood scoop. 18-inch BBS forged-aluminum, five-spoke satin black wheels have been added, wrapped in Michelin P275/65R18 all-terrain tires.For those with an inclination towards the technical aspects of TRD's reinvention of off-roading, Toyota's detailed information about the shock, springs and other systems can be found in the attached document.Prices for the new lineup have not been announced.