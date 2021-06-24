Toyota Mobility Foundation Is Launching a Free Autonomous Shuttle Service

Autonomous shuttle services are spreading across the U.S., but it’s not often that bigger names are a part of these types of projects. Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) has recently joined forces with May Mobility, a provider of autonomous vehicle technology and shuttle operations, to launch a free AV service.
Residents of Indianapolis will get the chance to see for themselves what it’s like to ride around in an autonomous shuttle. The Together in Motion AV shuttle service was launched by TMF, in collaboration with May Mobility, Energy Systems Network (ESN, a local nonprofit) and Indiana’s public transport provider, IndyGo. Throughout June and until November 19, 2021, people in Central Indiana will have free access to this service.
This is part of the larger Motion Indiana program, created by TMF and ESN at the beginning of this year, with the objective of developing advanced mobility technologies. Throughout the project, the partners will test various mobility solutions adapted to the needs of local communities, as a learning process for taking AV services to the next level and adapting them to the market.
The AV shuttle service will be operating from Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The actual vehicles will be 5 Lexus RX 450h cars and a Polaris GEM shuttle with wheelchair-accessibility, all of them equipped with May Mobility’s autonomous technology.
The shuttles will operate on a rotating loop, with a total of 9 designated stops and a 10 to 15-minute distance between arrivals. The Together in Motion route will follow IndyGo’s Red Line, with additional circling of the IU Health University Hospital and the Riley Hospital for Children campuses. Additionally, those who are interested in a ride can check out live updates of the shuttle’s location and plan their trip on Google Maps.
Before the free service was officially launched at the beginning of this month, May Mobility offered short rides on a special demonstration route, to Indianapolis residents and those who were attending the Indy 500 race.
The next phase of the Indiana AV project will begin later this year, in Fishers.
