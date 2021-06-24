4 2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 R Coupe Comes to Crash the BMW M4 GTS Party

2 Mercedes-AMG C63 Gets Tuned by Carlex, Shows W204 Generation Is Still Cool

1 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet Nurburgring Near Crash Is an Electronic Save

More on this:

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Thinks It’s a Mustang, Crashes at Cali Car Meet While Drifting

A shirtless driver, accompanied by his shirtless friends, became the laugh of the day at a car meet in California last week, as he ended up ruining his Mercedes-AMG C 63 while showing off in front of a large crowd. 13 photos



At the 0:50 mark, the crown goes “whoa” as the car does a 180 and the rear left tire explodes. Seconds later, the C 63 arrives in front of the camera with part of the rear bumper hanging off.



That should’ve been a big sign to call it a day and just chill, but the driver begged to differ, and so did his shirtless friends, one of whom can be seen holding what appears to be a gun at one point, as after temporarily fixing the rear bumper, he pulled up again, for more power slides.



The joy didn’t last long, because a hole in the asphalt got the best of his ride, sending it flying into the air, and destroying the wheel, tire and axle. So, besides a cosmetic makeover, this



Probably embarrassed by the whole situation, the young man didn’t get out to



The video is almost 3 and a half minutes long and contains NSFW language.



Throughout the video, the young driver can be seen abusing the throttle and rear tires, going round and round in a haze of rubber smoke, unconcerned by the safety of bystanders.At the 0:50 mark, the crown goes “whoa” as the car does a 180 and the rear left tire explodes. Seconds later, the C 63 arrives in front of the camera with part of the rear bumper hanging off.That should’ve been a big sign to call it a day and just chill, but the driver begged to differ, and so did his shirtless friends, one of whom can be seen holding what appears to be a gun at one point, as after temporarily fixing the rear bumper, he pulled up again, for more power slides.The joy didn’t last long, because a hole in the asphalt got the best of his ride, sending it flying into the air, and destroying the wheel, tire and axle. So, besides a cosmetic makeover, this old Mercedes-AMG C 63 is going to need a lot of mechanical work, should its owner want to put its tail-happy skills to the test again.Probably embarrassed by the whole situation, the young man didn’t get out to check the damages immediately after the crash, and chose to drive away to the improvised parking lot, as the crowd was gathering to assess the battle scars and make him a social media star. One of his shirtless friends got out through the rear window, but only to film the bruised car, whereas the other remembered that all (well, almost all) cars have doors.The video is almost 3 and a half minutes long and contains NSFW language.