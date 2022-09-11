Toyota GR86 Gets a Turbocharged Engine, but There's a Catch

The Toyota GR86 still has a naturally-aspirated powerplant, albeit more powerful than the GT86. Fans have asked for a turbocharged engine for the GR86 for years, and it looks like Toyota might be willing to budge.
Toyota GR86 has seen massive success with both enthusiasts and private racers. The rear-wheel-drive drift machine got a more powerful 2.4-liter engine. However, fans still argue that the GR86 needs a turbo powerplant. Toyota partly agreed and finally installed such an engine under the hood, but it won’t be for everyone.
Toyota recently unveiled the GR Corolla with a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, which delivers 300 horsepower. This is much more than the 232 horsepower of the Subaru-sourced 2.4-liter unit under GR86’s hood. You see why some folks started drooling. Fortunately, the turbo powerplant will fit the GR86 engine bay perfectly. This was officially confirmed by Toyota Gazoo Racing’s chief engineer Naoyuki Sakamoto.
But the possibility does not mean that the G16E-GTS turbo engine will be offered for the GR86. Asked about such perspectives, Sakamoto has confirmed for Carsales that they are “thinking for the future about the possibility of using it, but there are no concrete plans at the moment.” Nevertheless, the Gazoo Racing team already uses a modified version of this engine to power the GR86 cars competing in the Super Taikyu series in Japan.
It’s the same endurance competition that helped develop the G16E-GTS engine. This indicates that a turbo engine might indeed come to the production version of the GR86 in the future. The engine used in the Super Taikyu series is a short-stroke version of the G16E three-cylinder unit. This reduces the displacement to 1.4 liters, although the total power remains unchanged, at more than 300 horsepower.
For now, Toyota officials confirmed that the turbocharged engines in the racing GR86 are only used to develop and test synthetic fuels. Just like Porsche, Toyota is also experimenting with what they call “carbon-neutral fuels.”
Toyota recently unveiled the GR Corolla with a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, which delivers 300 horsepower. This is much more than the 232 horsepower of the Subaru-sourced 2.4-liter unit under GR86’s hood. You see why some folks started drooling. Fortunately, the turbo powerplant will fit the GR86 engine bay perfectly. This was officially confirmed by Toyota Gazoo Racing’s chief engineer Naoyuki Sakamoto.
But the possibility does not mean that the G16E-GTS turbo engine will be offered for the GR86. Asked about such perspectives, Sakamoto has confirmed for Carsales that they are “thinking for the future about the possibility of using it, but there are no concrete plans at the moment.” Nevertheless, the Gazoo Racing team already uses a modified version of this engine to power the GR86 cars competing in the Super Taikyu series in Japan.
It’s the same endurance competition that helped develop the G16E-GTS engine. This indicates that a turbo engine might indeed come to the production version of the GR86 in the future. The engine used in the Super Taikyu series is a short-stroke version of the G16E three-cylinder unit. This reduces the displacement to 1.4 liters, although the total power remains unchanged, at more than 300 horsepower.
For now, Toyota officials confirmed that the turbocharged engines in the racing GR86 are only used to develop and test synthetic fuels. Just like Porsche, Toyota is also experimenting with what they call “carbon-neutral fuels.”