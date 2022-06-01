Very Orange 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition Debuts

Offering in a limited run of 860 units, the 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition comes in an exclusive Solar Shift Orange paint scheme, matte-black 18-inch wheels and a throatier exhaust note. The new package also features a black duck-bill rear spoiler and C-pillar graphics.
Inside, the Special Edition is upholstered in a combination of Ultrasuede and leather and sports GR Special Edition badging and accents in contrasting colors. More than just an appearance package, the cat-back performance exhaust system gives the GR86 a deeper, more robust exhaust note. The upgraded exhaust setup includes stainless steel pipes, black chrome tips sporting GR logos.
The Special Edition joins the base and Premium trims, which last year received a performance upgrade to the 2.4-liter 4-cylinder that boosted horsepower to 228 and torque to 184 lb-ft, respective gains of 23 horse and 28 lb-ft over the previous 2.0-liter engine.
The boost in performance improved the 0-60 mph (97 kph) acceleration from 7.0 to 6.1 seconds for the 6-speed manual and from 8.0 to 6.6 seconds for the 6-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy is rated at 20 city/27 highway and 22 mpg combined for the manual and 21 city/31highway/25 combined for the automatic.
If you’re not lucky enough to snag one of the 860 Special Editions, base GR86 models come with 17-inch wheels, six-way adjustable driver’s sport seat in cloth, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen and 6-speaker audio system. The GR86 Premium, on which the Special Edition is based, comes with 18-inch wheels, duckbill spoiler, black and silver 6-way adjustable sport seats with heaters and perforated Ultrasuede upholstery with leather side bolsters. Premium models also have 8-speaker audio, aluminum sport pedals and footrest.
One of the other benefits of buying a Toyota GR86 is complimentary one-year membership in the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) which includes one free high performance driving session and admission discounts to NASA events.
