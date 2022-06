Very Orange 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition Debuts

Inside, the Special Edition is upholstered in a combination of Ultrasuede and leather and sports GR Special Edition badging and accents in contrasting colors. More than just an appearance package, the cat-back performance exhaust system gives the GR86 a deeper, more robust exhaust note. The upgraded exhaust setup includes stainless steel pipes, black chrome tips sporting GR logos.The Special Edition joins the base and Premium trims, which last year received a performance upgrade to the 2.4-liter 4-cylinder that boosted horsepower to 228 and torque to 184 lb-ft, respective gains of 23 horse and 28 lb-ft over the previous 2.0-liter engine.The boost in performance improved the 0-60 mph (97 kph) acceleration from 7.0 to 6.1 seconds for the 6-speed manual and from 8.0 to 6.6 seconds for the 6-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy is rated at 20 city/27 highway and 22 mpg combined for the manual and 21 city/31highway/25 combined for the automatic.If you’re not lucky enough to snag one of the 860 Special Editions, base GR86 models come with 17-inch wheels, six-way adjustable driver’s sport seat in cloth, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen and 6-speaker audio system. The GR86 Premium, on which the Special Edition is based, comes with 18-inch wheels, duckbill spoiler, black and silver 6-way adjustable sport seats with heaters and perforated Ultrasuede upholstery with leather side bolsters. Premium models also have 8-speaker audio, aluminum sport pedals and footrest.One of the other benefits of buying a Toyota GR86 is complimentary one-year membership in the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) which includes one free high performance driving session and admission discounts to NASA events.