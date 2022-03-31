Toyota GR Corolla Leaks and Reveals Same Engine as the GR Yaris with Three Tailpipes

Toyota will reveal the GR Corolla in a few hours. In Japan, it will be April 1st already, which may have made some people suspect it could be an April Fool’s Day prank. If that were the case, the press would not have received embargoed pictures. We’re sure they are the ones that leaked and that our colleagues from Paultan managed to get.
There are certainly way more images of the new Toyota GR (Gazoo Racing), but the ones we have in our gallery are more than enough to see we have a very aggressive compact hatchback. According to Paultan.org, the GR Corolla will retain the same 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine that powers the GR Yaris, only with more power. It makes sense: the Corolla and the Yaris share the TNGA platform.
The G16E-GTS will deliver 300 hp, or 39 hp more than the GR Yaris and its 261 hp. We still have to confirm if the information really refers to hp or ps, which people usually mix as if they were the same thing: they’re not, especially when power is high. In terms of torque, the mighty three-cylinder delivers 370 Nm (272.9 pound-feet).
The four-wheel-drive system that we have on the GR Yaris will also be on the GR Corolla. Torque and power distribution will change depending on the driving mode. They will be 40:60 in Normal, 30:70 in Sport, and 50:50 in Track.
According to Paul Tan, another similarity is the six-speed manual gearbox, which will be the only option for this car. What will really set the compact hatchback stand out from its smaller brother is its exhaust system, with three tailpipes. The GR Corolla will not have the 18-inch forged wheels from BBS that can be ordered with the Circuit Pack. Anyway, future buyers may get Torsen limited-slip differentials (front and rear) and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.
Gazoo Racing fans will be pretty happy to learn that Toyota will sell the GR Toyota in many more markets than it was willing to deliver the GR Yaris. It promises to be especially popular in the U.S., where the Corolla is already one of the smallest vehicles Americans are eager to buy in good numbers. If it is affordable enough for enthusiasts there, Toyota may sell more than it is capable of manufacturing.
