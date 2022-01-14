Toyota Gazoo Racing Unveils Striking GR GT3 Concept at Tokyo Auto Salon

Toyota’s design department has been having a hard time creating dozens of concepts in the past two months. With the electrification topic in check, Toyota prepared a host of concepts to take on the Tokyo Auto Salon. The most striking of them all is the GR GT3 concept that might signal Toyota’s love affair with GT3 racing.
Whoever pictured Toyota as a “white-goods-on-wheels” manufacturer might want to change his opinion after seeing the centerpiece of Toyota’s booth at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon. The extreme motorsport-inspired silhouette is nothing like any other Toyota on the road today and it is clear the Japanese started with a clean sheet when they drew the first lines. Some might argue they also had a picture of the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé nearby, and they might be right. We’re sure having a hard time finding the Supra underneath the fluid lines of the GR GT3.
Toyota’s laconic press release leaves a lot to the imagination, so we can only guess this concept is a declaration of intent for Toyota’s entry into the GT3 racing championship. Toyota Gazoo Racing would sure love to have such a beast in their garage, but for now, Toyota only refers to a car suited for the customer racing program. Since they also mention the intention “to make the world of motorsports sustainable” we assume this has some sort of electrification under the hood or might be a hydrogen-powered car.
Toyota Gazoo Racing also hints this is not an adaptation of a production vehicle, like the Lexus RC F GT3 or the Supra GT300, but a true motorsport car they intend to build from the ground up. Toyota will use whatever feedback they can get to further refine both GT3 and mass-production cars. This is all we know at the moment and we infer Toyota will be there to stay in GT3 business, so expect more on this.
We will refrain from describing every design detail in the pictures, as you can see all that for yourself in the gallery. We can’t help but point out, though, the peculiar split headlights and the exhausts coming out right behind the front wheels. The GT3 race cars are properly regulated so we can pretty much guess the car has around 500-horsepower and should weigh around 2,700 lbs (1,225 kg).
