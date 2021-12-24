The Famous Fanatec Podium BMW M4 GT3 Sim Racing Wheel Sells Out Within Minutes

The Fanatec Podium BMW M4 GT3 sim racing wheel co-developed with the BMW M motorsport division was sold out within minutes from the moment the sales started. Now, the earliest you can get your hands on the coveted wheel is on the 21st of September 2022.
This Fanatec sim racing wheel is 100% identical to the one in the M4 GT3 racecar, which makes it almost unique in both the sim racing and the motorsport worlds. Almost, because Fanatec has done it again, with the steering wheel for the Bentley's Pikes Peak GT3 racer. Nevertheless, the BMW M4 GT3 sim racing wheel is the original one, and sales were eagerly awaited.
They kicked in on December 20, just in time for Christmas, only to leave a lot of fans disappointed. We don’t know how many were available, but the first batch of wheels sold out within minutes from the moment the webpage went live. A day later Fanatec updated the page with new preorders available. The catch is that those will only be delivered next year, starting September 21.
The hype surrounding this sim racing wheel will make it a collectible item for the fans of racing simulators and motorsport alike. This partly explains why all the Podium Steering Wheel BMW M4 GT3 ran from the shelf a lot faster than they arrived. Another explanation might be its price. At $1,399.95/€1,399.95 plus shipping, this wheel is way cheaper than everybody thought it would be. By a lot, it seems, since initial rumors indicated something in the range of $5,000.
As the Fanatec points out, this wheel is no replica. It’s the same wheel used in the real world BMW M4 GT3 race cars and they are interchangeable. Fanatec makes those too, as you can find out reading our great story about how this wheel has been developed.
The Podium Steering Wheel BMW M4 GT3 features 12 front-facing buttons with LED backlighting, two quick-access rear buttons, dual-action (push/pull) magnetic gear shifter paddles, a 1″ OLED display for telemetry data, and a gold anodized QR1 Wheel-Side. The new QR2 Wheel-Side fitment is also included in the price, to be delivered separately once available.
Aside from the BMW M4 GT3 cars, the wheel is compatible with wheel bases such as the CSL DD and the new Gran Turismo DD Pro plus existing CSL Elite and Podium DD1/DD2 devices. All these are only for PC and PlayStation fans, so those with an Xbox are sadly out of luck.
