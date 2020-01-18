Toyota Camry, Corolla and Avalon Get Epic Widebody Transformations

It's not all about the Supra. Toyota has been doing a really good job on all the other fronts too, particularly sedans. I remember the old Camry was 100% a rental car, but this new generation looks so cool that one YouTube artist once rendred it as a dragon.
But you don't want a picture of a Camry dragon; you want a widebody Camry race car that nobody will build yet looks utterly delicious.
And Brad Builds has been busy tweaking the looks of not only the Camry but also the smaller Corolla and the big-boy Avalon. These 3D renderings are so amazing that we feel a little guilty sharing them together.
Of the trio, the Camry is the most mouth-watering for us, while the Avalon is the most provocative. But do let us know which you like the best or if you happen to own one of these Toyotas and plan to make serious alterations.
Unless we're mistaken, the Camry rendering stated out with the XSE trim level, which has the sporty front bumper, bigger wheels, and quad exhaust. Also, it's one of the few mid-size sedans still available with a V6 engine and you can now order a Camry with AWD. Cool, but Brad wanted a race Camry unlike any other, and he got that by adding big aero elements like the obvious widebody kit and adjustable chin spoiler.
Obviously, this feels like it's "super rice" but there's a European element to it too. Moving on to the Avalon, this larger sedan hasn't gotten the same love from the press and is still viewed by some as the Toyota sedan for pensioners. However, with tires wide enough for drifting and a massive suspension chop, this Avalon isn't ideal for those with bad back or pacemakers.
Finally, we arrive at the Corolla. Though the hatchback is way more popular with tuners, the artist used the practical sedan as the basis for an extra-thicc racer.
Full set of the rolla . . The idea that really stood out to me on my last post was making the rear bumper line up with the fenders. It just instantly takes the thicness to the next level # . . What are some daily drivers you guys want to see me do next? . HDRI by @s.pphoto