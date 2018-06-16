Toyota C-HR Is the Hulk in Latest Wald Tuning Project

Opportunity Rover Fighting for Its Life During Huge Martian Sand Storm

We've watched enough Toyota C-HR reviews to know what people think about it. They all think it's really slow... except in Japan. It's perfect for Japan. 13 photos



No, really, this is even bigger than the GT 86 was, even though most people have a hybrid. But you know how Bruce Banner had some... performance anxieties? After Thanos beat the Hulk, he refused to come out again. So that means it's ok to be green and not very mean in 2018.



We've shown you quite a few C-HR tuning projects over the years, even body kits that are offered by Toyota dealers. This one is from one of our famous companies, Wald International, who are famous for their Black Bison packages.



While the little Toyota Crossover doesn't have the same appeal as a



The side skirts have the same aggressive look, and the aero element on the back belongs on a Lamborghini, not a 122 horsepower Toyota. Around the back, we have a prominent air diffuser and two wings, but no quad exhaust system. We kind of expect that from everything that comes from Japan. I mean, check out the



An array of custom LED lights make the front stand out even more at night, while the stance has been radically changed with larger wheels and lowered sports suspension. Finally, we have two color options proudly displayed by the Wald-tuned Toyota.



