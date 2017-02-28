autoevolution

Land Cruiser Prado Gets Engraved Body Kit from Kuhl Racing

 
Kuhl Racing probably had the coolest Nissan GT-R at the 2016 SEMA Show. Rumor has it that the metal engraving alone took about 2000 hours, which is 1999 hours more than most people seem to spend on their widebody kits.
Still the company's repertoire is not limited to one car, as they demonstrated at the recent Tokyo Auto Salon. They even had a few cars that are specific to Japan, like the Toyota Alphard minivan. However, we're just going to focus on the Prado. This is like a more compact version of the V8 Land Cruiser sold in markets where guzzling gas is not normal.

The Prado is still a capable off-roader and quite the cult car in off-road communities, where we're sure this body kit will go down well.

While Jeep owners like to install bull bars and towing cables at the front of their 4x4, this one has been equipped with what looks like trim for an old gun. Engraving might be a long-lost art, but this version is done with Dremel drills to speed up the process. But that doesn't stop us from calling the end result a "masterpiece."

As cool as the black Prado with chrome bits is, we'd like to turn your attention to th white one, because that's what most people will buy, considering how popular Land Cruisers are in the Middle East. What's more, you can't buy the Kuhl kit with metal engraving. That's just a show display car built with the help of a company called Artis.

Speaking of collaborations, we also have custom off-road wheels from Verz and tires from Falken. There's also an Izawa exhaust system somewhere around there.

The most striking piece of the Kuhl kit is the front splitter. It's long and prominent, with a board-like design that continues to the side skirts and rear skirts. Nobody else does an SUV with a body kit like this sitting up in the air.

Within a couple of months, Kuhl will finish work on the V8 versions of the Patrol and Land Cruiser, which we'll see at Custom Show Emirates 2017. Between that and the work they did with the GT-R, this Japanese tuning company is going global for sure.
