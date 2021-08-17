5 2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 to Land in the U.S. with Two Accessory Packs

Touratech Has a New Line of Tank Bags, Ready to Take You on Two-Wheeled Adventures

Motorbike accessory manufacturer Touratech has always been the friend of the adventure seeker, with a wide variety of travel equipment and riding gear to choose from. Its Ibarra series comes to complete the already generous "luggage" collection, which includes everything you might look for, from luggage and pannier racks, to case systems, inner bags, you name it.Freshly launched, the Ibarra series comes in six variations: three tank bag models, a tail bag, and two handlebar bags. We'll focus on the Ibarra tank bags in this article.There are three tank bag sizes to choose from with the Ibarra series: Ibarra Mini, Ibarra Midi, and the regular, larger bag. All of them are designed to meet your everyday riding needs, although you can also use the tank bags for longer journeys. However, you'll probably have to add some other luggage gear as well.Starting with the smaller-sized one, the Ibarra Mini is priced at approximately $105 (€88) and is designed to fit pretty much any tank. It comes with 4 liters of luggage space, but thanks to the circumferential zip, you can expand that space to seven liters (0.25 cu-ft) of volume. You can also fit a smartphone or 7" tablet in the map pocket and there's also a dedicated pocket for your documents. Ibarra Mini comes with individually adjustable straps that keep it secured. The bag measures 10.6 x 7.8 x 5.1 - 7 in (27 x 20 x 13 - 17 cm), with adjustable height.Next in size we have the Ibarra Midi, a tank bag that measures 11.8 x 5.9 x 7.4 - 10.2 in (30 x 15 x 19 - 26 cm), with adjustable height. It works great with most touring enduros such as the Yamaha Tenere 700, KTM 890 Adventure, Honda Africa Twin, and the like. The main compartment is also expandable and the bag is made of certified Cordura. You can get the Ibarra Midi for $185 (€158).Ibarra also comes in a larger version that measures 13.7 x 10.2 x 7 - 9.8 in (35 x 26 x 18 - 25 cm), with adjustable height. This tank bag is designed for big trail bikes such as the BMW R 1250 GS or KTM 1290 Super Adventure. Its upper material is water-repellent and abrasion-resistant and the bag comes with a large main storage space, two zipped outer pockets and a detachable map pocket. You can get the regular Ibarra tank bag for $185 (€158), the same price as the Midi version.All the Ibarra bags are now available to order

