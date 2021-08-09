5 2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 to Land in the U.S. with Two Accessory Packs

This Is How You Can Get an Upgraded 2021 Yamaha Ténéré 700 for $25 in Seattle

The 2021 Yamaha Ténéré 700 features a fuel-injected, 689cc twin-cylinder engine derived from Yamaha’s award-winning MT-07. We are talking about a special BDR (Backcountry Discovery Routes) edition which received some really cool, $10,000 worth of upgrades from brands like Touratech, Wolfman, Revzilla, Cyclops, and other big names in the industry.For those of you who don’t know, BDR is a U.S.- based non-profit organization founded in 2010, which creates off-highway routes for adventure motorcycle riding, aiming to preserve backcountry motorcycle tourism. The organization offers valuable resources for the motorcycle community, including premium, waterproof maps. BDR has created eight cross-state routes so far.Back to our special 2021 Ténéré , it was created as a prize in the organization's latest Motorcycle Sweepstakes Fundraiser, for people willing to donate money to the BDR. The bike has been modified and set up specifically for riding their routes and it is fully equipped and accessorized.Among the top-shelf upgrades of the Ténéré we can mention the full Touratech suspension upgrade, the Cyclops Aurora Auxiliary lighting kit, and Scotts steering stabilizer. It is also equipped with Touratech’s protection package and luggage system and Akrapovic slip-on exhaust. BDR also throws in the complete collection of its Butler maps.In order to get a shot at this adventure bike from Yamaha, you have to make a donation to BDR of at least $25. This donation will help the organization continue its mission to create off-highway riding opportunities for dual-sport and bikers eager for adventure However, you should know that although international donations are welcome, as far as the Yamaha bike goes, you can only claim the prize in Seattle. BDR also states that the motorcycle may be subject to tax or importation limitations.The 2021 Yamaha Ténéré 700 features a fuel-injected, 689cc twin-cylinder engine derived from Yamaha’s award-winning MT-07.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.