Too Old to Drive: 1970 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Convertible Is an All-Original Surprise

While the muscle car frenzy was slowing down in the early ‘70s, the Oldsmobile 4-4-2 remained one important player in this niche, especially thanks to the W30 option that was available across the lineup.
This package included an L77 455 (7.5-liter) engine that developed 300 horsepower, so customers who wanted a bit more adrenaline than what the standard 400 (6.6-liter) was able to provide could always go for this configuration.
Oldsmobile produced a total of 22,877 4-4-2s in 1970, but only 264 convertibles ended up being equipped with the W30 option.
This 4-4-2 convertible is also fitted with the 455 big-block. Despite being 52 years old, the engine continues to start and run properly.
In fact, the entire car is a massive surprise, as it’s a survivor that continues to come with everything original and a special-order finish. That’s right, the paint you see on the body is a special orange finish that wasn’t available on all 4-4-2s, so this is pretty much the chance to own a rare icon that’s hard to find elsewhere.
Needless to say, this Oldsmobile has already received a series of fixes here and there, but it still hasn’t lost its original coolness. It’s been sitting for a very long time, eBay seller moslermaniac says, with the current owner willing to let it go because they’re too old and handicapped.
All of the above lead to something that most people can easily see coming: a hefty price tag.
The auction is already underway as we speak, but surprisingly, the top $36,000 offer is yet to unlock the reserve. In other words, this 4-4-2 is very likely to end up selling for big bucks, though it’ll certainly be interesting to see if someone ends up managing to trigger the reserve.
If you want to see the car in person, it’s parked in Saint Charles, Missouri.
