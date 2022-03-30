Far-From-Perfect Custom Oldsmobile 442 Nibbles on Our Hearts

Remember when Oldsmobile used to be part of General Motors’ brand portfolio? Pepperidge Farm surely remembers, especially since it came to an end, back in 2004, after almost one century of holding its reins.
During this time, they launched all sorts of memorable products, and one particular model continues to stay with us to this day: the Cutlass. Its assembly spanned over six generations, from 1961 until the end of the 1990s, and the final generation had more things in common with the era's Chevy Malibu than it should have had.
As for the red one that became the subject of a short video, it is a 442, from 1972 as far as we can tell. The coupe has embraced its flashy side, and even though we are not fans of such builds normally, this one has a certain appeal to it. To call it a guilty pleasure would be an understatement, so we definitely wouldn’t mind being seen in it – this writer wouldn’t, anyway, though he’d likely go for smaller wheels.
Speaking of the latter, the 26-inch alloys have a modern design that doesn’t really work with the classic shape of this old-timer, and as we have become accustomed to, its pattern has been replicated inside, on the steering wheel. The cockpit is dressed in black part-leather upholstery, and from what we can tell, it is in top-notch condition, just like the rest of the car.
Now, besides the wheels, which are probably the icing on the cake as far as the owner is concerned, this Oldsmobile rocks a serious audio. We don’t actually get to see most speakers in the vertically-shot video, but at one point, the rear wing, mounted on the trunk lid, can be seen vibrating, and it is probably due to the subwoofers. So, what’s your take on this 442, is it a yay or a nay?
