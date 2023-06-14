To the Auction: Stunning Batmobile Replica Demands Your Attention

The Tumbler may be a great successor to the original Batmobiles that preceded it, sending supercar vibes. Still, one of the most iconic of them all remains the one used in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns from 1989 and 1992, respectively.
If you're a diehard fan of the billionaire superhero, chances are you are craving your own Batmobile. Only you will have to be almost as rich as Bruce Wayne himself to afford a real one. The actual movie prop version of the car is a seven-digit affair, as we recently learned, having encountered it last fall. Back then, it was for sale at $1.5 million, and that's straight-up hypercar territory.
Designed by Julian Caldow and brought to life by John Evans' team at the Pinewood Studios in the UK, the real Batmobile that starred in the 1989 and 1992 blockbusters is easily recognizable due to its iconic design. It has a very long hood, enormous wings at the rear, and something that looks like a jet engine used for propulsion. But it's not actually a jet engine that powers it, nor a big block V8 for that matter, as the prop used electric motors that gave it a maximum speed in the region of 25-30 mph (40-48 kph).
A fully-functioning flamethrower is a true conversation starter, and that's not included in the pictured one. Then again, this is a replica and not an authentic Batmobile. It stays true to the styling of the real thing, and it features hidden machine guns that are obviously fake. Unlike the real one, it packs a 350 V8, hooked up to an automatic transmission, so it will dwarf the movie prop's performance. Getting in and out means operating the electrically sliding canopy, and once inside, you won't sweat because it has air conditioning.
This Batmobile replica is said to have been based on a 1996 Chevy. The exact model is unknown, as it wasn't mentioned in the Mecum listing. Bound to turn heads in all environments, it appears to be in good condition inside and out, and it should be a welcomed addition to any car collection. The auction house has it listed for the Kissimmee event in Florida, next to roughly 1,500 other vehicles, and it is one of the stars there.
They haven't provided an estimated selling price, so we don't know how much it should fetch. However, due to the amount of work that went into it, it is probably not the bargain you were hoping for. This Batmobile replica will go under the gavel on July 6-9, and it's worth a look if such rides are up your alley. The question is, how much would you spend on it?
Designed by Julian Caldow and brought to life by John Evans' team at the Pinewood Studios in the UK, the real Batmobile that starred in the 1989 and 1992 blockbusters is easily recognizable due to its iconic design. It has a very long hood, enormous wings at the rear, and something that looks like a jet engine used for propulsion. But it's not actually a jet engine that powers it, nor a big block V8 for that matter, as the prop used electric motors that gave it a maximum speed in the region of 25-30 mph (40-48 kph).
A fully-functioning flamethrower is a true conversation starter, and that's not included in the pictured one. Then again, this is a replica and not an authentic Batmobile. It stays true to the styling of the real thing, and it features hidden machine guns that are obviously fake. Unlike the real one, it packs a 350 V8, hooked up to an automatic transmission, so it will dwarf the movie prop's performance. Getting in and out means operating the electrically sliding canopy, and once inside, you won't sweat because it has air conditioning.
This Batmobile replica is said to have been based on a 1996 Chevy. The exact model is unknown, as it wasn't mentioned in the Mecum listing. Bound to turn heads in all environments, it appears to be in good condition inside and out, and it should be a welcomed addition to any car collection. The auction house has it listed for the Kissimmee event in Florida, next to roughly 1,500 other vehicles, and it is one of the stars there.
They haven't provided an estimated selling price, so we don't know how much it should fetch. However, due to the amount of work that went into it, it is probably not the bargain you were hoping for. This Batmobile replica will go under the gavel on July 6-9, and it's worth a look if such rides are up your alley. The question is, how much would you spend on it?