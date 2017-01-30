Tickford Tunes The S550 Mustang

Tickford has a lot of experience with go-faster Ford cars
. From the road-going version of the RS200 to the Sierra RS500 Cosworth, the Australian outfit certainly knows its craft. On this occasion, however, Tickford tried its hands with the Mustang.
Considering that the 2018 Ford Mustang facelift
is looming on the horizon, this bit of tuning came late to the party. It’s welcomed nonetheless, especially when you hear what these ponies are packing under their long, svelte hoods.
The 270 Power Pack for the Mustang EcoBoost refers to 270 kW and 540 Nm. In American money, that’d be 362 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, which is more than the Focus RS has to offer from the 2.3-liter four-pot turbocharged engine. To achieve these figures, Tickford massaged the powerplant with a more aggressive ECU remap
, a cold air intake, and a four-pipe cat-back exhaust system.
Beyond the performance-oriented mods, the 270 Power Pack also consists of an individually-numbered plaque and a sporty rear diffuser. The total cost for these bits and bobs? Including the 10 percent goods and services tax applicable in Australia, the retail price is AUD 6,990 or $5,280 at current exchange rates. For reference, the cheapest right-hand drive Mustang EcoBoost
starts from AUD 50,417 ($38,095) in the Land Down Under.
A bit further up the lineup, Tickford can push the V8-powered Mustang GT to 360 kW and 585 Nm (483 horsepower and 431 pound-feet). To achieve these numbers from the 5.0-liter blunderbuss, the tuning company applied the same modifications as with the EcoBoost, save for the size of the exhaust system (3”
instead of 2.5”) and the carbon tips. Like 270 Power Pack, the 360 kW Power Pack is priced at AUD 6,990.
“Mustang owners are real vehicle enthusiasts so we wanted to ensure Tickford’s first release of personalization options captured their enjoyment of driving and enhanced it,”
explains Tickford’s director of performance parts, Tony Harris. “Our aim was to not only deliver generous increases in power and torque, but also create a unique exhaust note which was strong and deep, yet was suitable for daily driving as well."