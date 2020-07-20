This Italian Hypercar Looks Like a Bugatti Chiron with Alfa Romeo Styling

Thunderbike RS-R 2 Is Today’s Dose of Dragster Cool

Dragster RS. This is how German custom shop Thunderbike calls one of its many aftermarket frames, the skeletons around which for the past 25 years the garage has been making at incredible creations. 39 photos



The motorcycle in the gallery above is called the RS-R 2 in



The reason behind the love-it-or-hate-it looks of the motorcycle is, of course, the frame. Made from twisted metal tubes, it comes with a 70 mm steering head and enough room inside to hold Twin Cam B engines.



Thunderbike says that apart from the engine and the gearbox, everything else on this machine is custom. The frame kit itself comes with a fuel tank, oil tank, CNC-milled aluminum swingarm with battery holder, rear section, rear wheel axle, motor bracket, and seat plate.



On top of that, a wealth of other custom elements were added, ranging from things as small as the turn signals, to the much more visible wheels, sized 19 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear.



Thunderbike does not say how much the entire project cost to make, but as usual you can head over to the shop's website for more details on the prices of each of the parts that went into making the RS-R 2. Just to give you a heads-up, you should know the frame alone is worth over 11,000 euros (around $12,500).

