Thunderbike Unbreakable Is the Custom Bike Mr. Glass Would Never Ride

There’s a certain something about custom motorcycles makes them, at least in the eyes of some people, much more attractive than any car anyone could ever come up with. And the build we have in the gallery below is a fine example of that.
You’re looking at a full custom two-wheeler. With the exception of the Harley-Davidson Screamin‘ Eagle fitted inside the frame and a small number of other parts, everything you see on this has been purpose-built and matched to create the Unbreakable.
This is how the motorcycle was named by Thunderbike, the shop that handled its creation. It came to be in 2013 in response to an idea of making a “fully functional and nevertheless breathtaking custombike.”
With a wheelbase of 1,780 mm (70 inches), the bike is 125 mm (5 inches) longer than the standard Harley-Davidson Softail, comes with the usual frame-suspension geometry, and sprung front and rear ends.
The bike seems incredibly low in the photos above, but that’s owed to the air suspension, a feature that means the bike can be raised to an acceptable level of ground clearance once on the move – by a maximum of 80 mm (3 inches), says the shop.
All the parts on the motorcycle are either anodized (wheels, chin fairing, fuel cap, triple trees, seat, turn signals) or nickel plated (pretty much everything else).
The engine is, as said, a Screamin‘ Eagle 110ci in displacement, that packs 98 hp. It draws the fuel it needs from a custom tank up top, which houses on the inner left side panel the EFI pump.
Thunderbike says it took 6 months to put thins thing together, which is about double the time the shop spends on other projects. We are not being told how much it cost to make or what happened to it after it was first shown in 2013.
