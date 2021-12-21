Three-Wheel SOLO EV Returns to CES With a Bang, Introduces Refreshed Model

In order to be efficient again, city transportation has to change, Canadian EV maker ElectraMeccanica has been saying since 2016. The SOLO EV could do just that, if buyers are willing to give it a chance.
The SOLO EV is a three-wheeler that aims to bridge the gap between two-wheel commuters and passenger cars, offering only the best in either type of vehicle. It was first introduced in 2016, with its creation prompted by the realization that most cars in the city are used daily to ferry a single person around – the driver.
So, ElectraMeccanica set out and put together an entire vehicle around a single occupant, with some space for luggage in the back. Incubation for the SOLO EV was not without challenges, but the first customer (limited) deliveries took place in 2018, followed by deliveries to early reservation holders in 2021. Actual production is expected to start next year, with a planned move to a Mesa, Arizona facility.
In the meantime, ElectraMeccanica is working towards refining the vehicle. Three years after its worldwide debut at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the SOLO EV is returning to the Las Vegas Convention Center in January, for the 2022 edition. This time, it’s bringing some company.
The flagship SOLO EV will be on display, alongside the SOLO Cargo model introduced last September and, surprise surprise!, a refreshed SOLO. Changes won’t be drastic, but they will serve to “improve and optimize overall driver experience and convenience,” ElectraMeccanica says. They include a redesign of the dashboard, with added touchscreen LED monitors, but there’s no mention of whether they’re limited to that.
The SOLO, including the Cargo model and several customized units, was also on display at the LA Auto Show in November this year, where it was meant with very warm reviews. As much as people like to hate on three-wheelers, this is one that seems to get nothing but love. The SOLO EV promises to be an electric vehicle that does exactly what it says it does, an efficient solution for single-person city transportation.
The base model features a 17.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a range of 100 miles (161 km). The 56 hp electric motor is good for a top speed of 60 mph (96 kph), but whatever the SOLO lacks in terms of performance, it aims to compensate for with pricing: the three-wheeler starts at $18,500.
