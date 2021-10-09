Nobe 100, the Tiny Three-Wheel EV That Simply Oozes Sophistication

Three-wheelers, once believed to offer the perfect commuter alternative, at the crossroads between a passenger car and a bicycle, suffered a spectacular fall from grace. Poor build quality, handling and stability issues, and the fact that they could not address even the most basic safety concerns contributed to it. But they’re back and, if current trends are any indication, this time, they’re here to stay.
In the past couple of years, we’ve seen a slew of proposals for three-wheelers with zero-emissions drivetrains – think of the likes of Aptera, SOLO, Elio, or Daymak. Startups believe smaller vehicles could replace bigger ones for good in urban environments but, as of the time of press, there’s been little actual progress on any of these proposals.
Nobe Cars is among those startups that believe that the car of tomorrow rides on three wheels, and it’s been working toward this goal since 2017, when it was founded by CEO Roman Muljar in Estonia. Since then, Nobe Cars has been through several rounds of crowdfunding, one major fire that destroyed two of the three running prototypes of the flagship Nobe 100, countless setbacks and delays, and a highly mediated appearance at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It is yet to start deliveries on the first units, but it is convinced it’s on the right track.
other startups, many of which have been accused of selling vaporware, is the fact that it’s not the only one convinced of its success. Nobe partnered with Munro & Associates to start Nobe USA, and Far for Nobe UK, and is looking to make the vehicle available worldwide. Sandy Munro, for one, is positive the Nobe 100 is the most elegant and well-designed three-wheeler ever to see the light of day, as you can see in the second video at the bottom of the page.
So what exactly is a Nobe? It’s a three-wheeler that brings to mind vintage Alfa Romeo comparisons from the front, and to vintage boats from the back. It’s an electric vehicle that can carry up to three people with still some room for storage, which could be used for an impromptu sleepover (seats fold out completely, to form a bed with the rear bench), and could even be mounted to a wall for parking – because it’s so light it tips the scales at 600 kg (1,322 pounds).
Nobe will be offered in two models, coupe and cabriolet, three-wheel drive for all-terrain all-season capabilities, and adjustable air suspension, roll cage and crumple zones, carbon fiber chassis, air-conditioning, and a glass roof for star-gazing. It is legally an autocycle, but the company says it’s built exactly “like a car,” with the exception that it’s smaller, easier to handle, and way cuter. That last part is obvious.
“Born out of one man’s desire to change the world of automobile manufacturing, Nobe is a traffic stopping, head turning smile-maker,” reads the official description of the vehicle. “It is a three-wheeled electric vintage fantasy of a vehicle, built for anyone looking to live in the spotlight with a cleaner and greener conscience.”
Range is estimated at 258 km (160 miles), thanks to a 25kwh battery, while the motors would deliver a top speed of 80 mph (129 kph). Just as important as styling and range is the Nobe 100’s focus on sustainability: the company pledges to make cars for a lifetime, so they will handle replacing all parts and components that become worn out or are damaged, whether they’re motors or body panels. Future hardware and software will be backwards compatible, because, apparently, the place of a Nobe 100 is on the road, not at the junkyard.
Much like the current set of specs, pricing on the Nobe 100 has seen some changes along the years. For the time being, Nobe Cars promises a $29,000 price tag for the U.S. market, with pre-orders already underway. Production-ready units should launch later this year, with a 50,000-unit production output estimated over the next five years.
