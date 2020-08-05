This Warning Triangle Is a 7-in-1 Gadget Modern Drivers Must Have

If the standard warning triangle is too mainstream for you and just want a new-generation product that matches your brand-new 5G phone, smartwatch, smart ring, and electric car, this is exactly what you need.
Called TRILIGHT, this clever gadget is just the perfect thing for the modern driver, as it includes a series of seven different devices that everyone would love having around just in case.
First and foremost, it’s an electric warning triangle, and this obviously comes in handy because such an accessory is mandatory in many parts of the world. Then, it’s a jump starter that can be used for up to 15 times, but also a power bank with an 11,000 mAh capacity.
The same triangle can also double as a magnetic LED bar light (you can use it as a bike light or glow sticks) but also a work light with a high brightness mode. And of course, that’s not all. TRILIGHT also serves as a camp or ambient light thanks to a low brightness mode and can also be used as an SOS light with flashing lights.
Since it’s supposed to be used in conditions that you really can’t anticipate, such as when trying to fix a flat tire in heavy rain, TRILIGHT Is fully prepared to withstand pretty much anything, so it’s shock, dust, and water proof.
For our more tech-savvy users, the 7-in-1 gadget comes with a 1,500 lumens brightness and a 7,000k color temperature. This allows it to be visible from approximately 300 meters. The work light can run for up to 240 minutes, while the SOS light can blink for around 720 minutes with a full charge. If you want to use it as ambient light, the parent company says it should keep running for a maximum of 420 minutes.
The device has raised nearly $63,000 from almost 600 people on Indiegogo and is already shipping to customers worldwide. The TRILIGHT PRO, which also included a magnetic handle, was available for $89.
First and foremost, it’s an electric warning triangle, and this obviously comes in handy because such an accessory is mandatory in many parts of the world. Then, it’s a jump starter that can be used for up to 15 times, but also a power bank with an 11,000 mAh capacity.
The same triangle can also double as a magnetic LED bar light (you can use it as a bike light or glow sticks) but also a work light with a high brightness mode. And of course, that’s not all. TRILIGHT also serves as a camp or ambient light thanks to a low brightness mode and can also be used as an SOS light with flashing lights.
Since it’s supposed to be used in conditions that you really can’t anticipate, such as when trying to fix a flat tire in heavy rain, TRILIGHT Is fully prepared to withstand pretty much anything, so it’s shock, dust, and water proof.
For our more tech-savvy users, the 7-in-1 gadget comes with a 1,500 lumens brightness and a 7,000k color temperature. This allows it to be visible from approximately 300 meters. The work light can run for up to 240 minutes, while the SOS light can blink for around 720 minutes with a full charge. If you want to use it as ambient light, the parent company says it should keep running for a maximum of 420 minutes.
The device has raised nearly $63,000 from almost 600 people on Indiegogo and is already shipping to customers worldwide. The TRILIGHT PRO, which also included a magnetic handle, was available for $89.