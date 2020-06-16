All About U2, a Gorgeous Sailing Boat Designed to Double as Nightclub at Anchor

4 2017 Ford GT "Barn Find" Is the Car You’ll Want to Drive in GTS

3 Someone Has Recreated the Chevrolet Camaro from Gorillaz’s “Stylo” for GTS

1 Mazda Goes Bad with Release of RX-Vision GT3 for Gran Turismo Sport

This VR Onboard Nürburgring Lap in Porsche 919 Looks Way Too Real

We’ve known for a while that games are getting more and more real, and racing games in particular, are making huge progress in this regard. 5 photos



On the other hand, the new-generation technology available nowadays helps deal with some of these drawbacks, and in the world of consoles, PlayStation VR is the one that lends gamers a hand.



Right now, there are a ton of onboard footage videos out there showing various drivers lapping the Nürburgring, and at the same time, there are plenty of gaming clips created with the sole purpose of showing just how much the digital racing world gets to the real life.



And here’s what’s pretty much the best experience you can get when driving a car on the Nürburgring without, well, driving a car on the Nürburgring. And it’s all powered by Gran Turismo Sport, one of the most popular racing games out there at this point, and PlayStation VR.



The video, which you can watch embedded at the end of the article, was posted about a month ago on reddit by user therealgodryon, who drove a Porsche 919 using super-soft tires, and the car set to use the max HP , the lowest weight and downforce, as they explain in the post linked



Needless to say, if you want to do this yourselves, make sure that you also use a steering wheel for the whole thing in order to get the most immersive experience available at the moment.



At the end of the day, while there are things that still need to be improved, it goes without saying that the untrained eyeu could be tricked into believing this is onboard footage from the Nürburgring.

There are several popular titles available right now that are trying to offer an immersive experience that pushes gamers as close as possible to the real thing, but it’s also not a secret that work on these technologies must continue, especially when it comes to graphics, physics, and gameplay.On the other hand, the new-generation technology available nowadays helps deal with some of these drawbacks, and in the world of consoles, PlayStation VR is the one that lends gamers a hand.Right now, there are a ton of onboard footage videos out there showing various drivers lapping the Nürburgring, and at the same time, there are plenty of gaming clips created with the sole purpose of showing just how much the digital racing world gets to the real life.And here’s what’s pretty much the best experience you can get when driving a car on the Nürburgring without, well, driving a car on the Nürburgring. And it’s all powered by Gran Turismo Sport, one of the most popular racing games out there at this point, and PlayStation VR.The video, which you can watch embedded at the end of the article, was posted about a month ago on reddit by user therealgodryon, who drove a Porsche 919 using super-soft tires, and the car set to use the max, the lowest weight and downforce, as they explain in the post linked here Needless to say, if you want to do this yourselves, make sure that you also use a steering wheel for the whole thing in order to get the most immersive experience available at the moment.At the end of the day, while there are things that still need to be improved, it goes without saying that the untrained eyeu could be tricked into believing this is onboard footage from the Nürburgring.