This Unique Suzuki GSX-R400 Is Masterfully Adorned With Full-Alloy Bodywork

The piece of two-wheeled artwork we’ll drool over today hails from Steel Arts, a gifted moto surgeon duo based in St. Petersburg, Russia. When it comes down to flawless metalwork and sheer creativity, these folks aren’t joking around, and the bike you see here is solid testament to that claim. Let’s dive in for a thorough analysis of this metal-clad leviathan, shall we?For this project, the chosen donor was a 1994 model from Suzuki ’s GSX-R400 family. As standard, it is brought to life by a liquid-cooledinline-four mill that hosts sixteen valves and a displacement of 398cc. At a staggering 12,000 revs, the four-stroke predator will be more than happy to produce as much as 53 hp, while a solid torque output of up to 29 pound-feet (39 Nm) kicks in at approximately 10,000 rpm.A six-speed gearbox feeds the engine’s force to the rear 17-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive. Without going into any other technical details, it’s quite safe to say this Japanese fiend is a genuine superstar among mid-sized motorcycles of its time.The Russian experts went about fabricating a delicious selection of aluminum bodywork components to replace the stock items. At the front, you will find a vintage-style fairing that wraps around the fork legs and a one-off fender hugging the wheel. The bike’s rear end was treated to an alloy subframe that merges with the tail section to form a single unit, while a handsome fuel tank can be spotted resting on the main frame. Steel Arts ’ front fairing wears a custom polycarbonate windshield with retro vibes. When their work on the fresh body panels was concluded, St. Petersburg’s pros proceeded to install CNC-machined air inlets and rear-mounted foot pegs. The GSX-R400 's inline-four has been completely refurbished, receiving a stainless-steel four-into-one exhaust for good measure. To unlock a considerable dose of extra stopping power, the brakes were blessed with a blend of Nissin and Brembo items, as well as new brake lines.