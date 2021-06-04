Volkswagen Taking Over a Greek Island With Its EVs, Government Supports the Move

This Two-Way Connected Collision Warning System Could Save Cyclists’ Lives

The German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure is funding a cutting-edge project that could help save countless lives on the road. 1 photo



Numbers don’t lie – over 80% of accidents involving cyclists or pedestrians, and motorized vehicles end with



In order for this “guardian angel” to do its magic, the car drivers and the cyclists have to be connected to the system and, then, transmit their positioning data and acceleration values to the cloud, via smartphone or other type of mobile connectivity. The system calculates the paths taken by each of them in the next 5 seconds and, if a collision is imminent, based on that data, it sends a warning to the car and to the



Another great thing about this system is that, by using what is known as multi-access edge computing, the cloud computer in the network that’s the closest to the location of the possible incident is always the one that’s used. This way, the information gets to the driver and the cyclist the fastest way possible.



This innovative collision warning system is currently being developed by Continental and Deutsche Telekom, who will make an official presentation at the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) World Congress, in Hamburg, this October. World Bike Day reminded us of why and how much some people we love bicycles, but it was also the time to think about safety and what more can be done to ensure that all of those who love riding bikes can fulfill their passion without fearing that they might get hurt or even worse. With the incredible wave of scooters also taking over urban areas all over the world, even more vulnerable road users are now at the risk of being injured in car-related accidents.Numbers don’t lie – over 80% of accidents involving cyclists or pedestrians, and motorized vehicles end with vulnerable road users losing their lives, according to the European Road Safety Council. Could connectivity help with finding a solution? Continental and Deutsche Telekom think that it could, which is why they are developing a system that would act as a “digital guardian angel”. By combining Continental’s groundbreaking technologies with Telekom’s connected mobility services, the two companies are creating a collision warning system that can actively prevent these types of accidents , in real time.In order for this “guardian angel” to do its magic, the car drivers and the cyclists have to be connected to the system and, then, transmit their positioning data and acceleration values to the cloud, via smartphone or other type of mobile connectivity. The system calculates the paths taken by each of them in the next 5 seconds and, if a collision is imminent, based on that data, it sends a warning to the car and to the cyclist Another great thing about this system is that, by using what is known as multi-access edge computing, the cloud computer in the network that’s the closest to the location of the possible incident is always the one that’s used. This way, the information gets to the driver and the cyclist the fastest way possible.This innovative collision warning system is currently being developed by Continental and Deutsche Telekom, who will make an official presentation at the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) World Congress, in Hamburg, this October.

