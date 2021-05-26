Scotsman Introduces the World’s First Custom 3D-Printed e-Scooter

Tesla Removing Radar From Autopilot System Is a Middle Finger to the Industry

The Scotsman is designed for “the urban professional commuting to work” and the “performance geek who wants the latest in electric mobility.” That, and the promise of an ultra-light but ultra-strong e-scooter pave the way for this: Scotsman is not cheap. Pricing is $2,999, $3,499, and $4,499, respectively, but it’s currently crowdfunding on Scotsman is the latest e-scooter from Scotsman, with backing from Arevo, a company specializing in composites manufacturing and 3D printing. If Arevo rings a bell, it’s the same company that put out the stunning Superstrata bike last summer, with its two flavors Terra and Ion, the latter being a motorized one.The same 3D printing technology is now used for another motorized two-wheeler , the Scotsman scooter. Offered in three models with up to 2,000 W of power, the Scotsman is touted as the world’s first electric scooter that is custom 3D-printed entirely in carbon fiber composite. That means that everything is 3D-printed in a single pass of continuous carbon fiber thermoplastic composite, so there are no loose parts, no screws, or hinges. It is truly a unibody build.In addition to this technology making the scooter tougher and lighter, it also allows for endless customization. Put it differently, each scooter is 3D-printed to the exact dimensions of its future owner, as well as their riding position and preferences.Each Scotsman scooter will come with twin motors, a dual regenerative braking system, dual battery bay architecture for maximized range, and full connectivity. The three models are Scotsman 500 (featuring two motors of 250W each), Scotsman 1000 (2 x 500W) and Scotsman 2000 (2 x 1,000W), delivering top speeds of 19 mph (30 kph), 31 mph (50 kph), and 45 mph (73 kph), respectively.Proprietary suspension and the 10-inch air-filled tube tires guarantee a smooth ride, while the motor on the least powerful model is mighty enough to tackle small inclines. Connectivity allows for smart locking and tracking. The sleek, very elegant, and minimalist cockpit includes a built-in dashcam with a Record My Ride feature.The Scotsman is designed for “the urban professional commuting to work” and the “performance geek who wants the latest in electric mobility.” That, and the promise of an ultra-light but ultra-strong e-scooter pave the way for this: Scotsman is not cheap. Pricing is $2,999, $3,499, and $4,499, respectively, but it’s currently crowdfunding on IndieGoGo , where you can get it at a discounted price, with delivery estimated for December 2021. No better Christmas stocking for a rider that fits that description.

Download attachment: Scotsman e-scooter press release (PDF)