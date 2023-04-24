This Rocket Could Have Been More Spectacular Than the SpaceX Starship (and the SLS)

The talk of the week (and the coming ones as well) in space exploration is undoubtedly the successfully failed launch of the SpaceX Starship. Supposed to reach orbit for the first time, the machine that was eventually to spawn Moon- and Mars-bound spaceships “experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation” and ended, for now, the company’s dreams of sending this vehicle to actual space.

10 photos Photo: Hazegrayart