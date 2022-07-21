This Rare 1949 Cadillac Fastback Sedanette Restomod Dons Some Strange Modifications

A model late 1940s American middle-class family had parents working blue-collar jobs, lived in a cozy neighborhood with a big front lawn, well-manicured gardens, and had a Cadillac parked up front. Let’s face it. The late 40s Cadillacs are historical relics. They define America at its best – the ascent of capitalism post World War II.
Seventy years later, that vision and reality seem gulfs apart. However, the dream remains preserved in rare gems such as a 1949 Cadillac Fastback 62 Series Sedanette recently acquired by Tyler Hoover of Hoovies Garage.
The 1949 Cadillac Fastback 62 Series Sedanette doesn’t just define American prosperity. It was a revolutionary debut following World War II.
It didn’t come with the traditional flathead design Ford and Oldsmobile donned. Instead, it upgraded to a new overhead valve engine design that significantly improved its power, fuel economy, and durability. The Fastback Sedanette now made 160 hp, making it the most potent engine on the market.
Hoover first saw this timeless classic in a car show 7-years ago. He approached the owner and politely asked if it was for sale. As fate would have it, the owner recently called him up with an offer.
Most classic car owners would put this impeccably restored 1949 Cadillac Fastback in storage, only to see the light of day during classic shows. But Hoover has other plans. He wants this to be his daily driver.
Before putting this timeless gem on the road again, he took it to his loyal auto shop to ensure it was okay to run in today’s conditions. During the assessment, they made some strange observations. These were modifications done by previous owners.
For starters, this 1949 Cadillac Fastback has a series of coolers including a fender-mounted radiator (not factory installed). It makes sense considering this car has a 500 cubic-inch V8 engine. However, the sheer number of coolers and radiators is mind-boggling even for Hoover’s experienced mechanic friend.
Hoover also needs to fix a couple of things. The classic car needs some work on the suspension, shaft, and brake lines. We recommend watching the video below for more on this iconic classic from the 40s.
