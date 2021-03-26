This Patent Is the Living Proof an Apple Car Is Coming, Analyst Says

5 Apple’s Top iPhone Supplier Seeks EV Battery Deal Because We All Know Why

If everything goes well, we should expect a testing version of Apple Car to hit the roads in some two years, while the final vehicle could be ready for prime time in 2024 or 2025 at the earliest. But as far as UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri is concerned , the arrival of the Apple Car is just a matter of time, as a recent patent indicates the work on this device advances at a very fast pace.The patent, which is called “Waveform design for a LiDAR system with closely spaced pulses,” describes a LiDAR-based system that would help a potential autonomous vehicle to detect objects around it and then send the information to other systems that would help it act accordingly.According to the patent, this new technology allows for the efficient detection of objects that are only tens of centimeters away from the car, but at the same time, it can also see those at a longer distance, sometimes even up to hundreds of meters.The Apple Car project, internally codenamed Project Titan, is believed to have reached the phase where Apple is now seeking a partner to manufacture the vehicle.After failed talks with Hyundai, Nissan, and possibly other carmakers, the Cupertino-based tech giant is ready to embrace an approach that has worked perfectly in the case of the iPhone: a contract manufacturer . And by the looks of things, Apple is very close to joining forces with the same company that builds the iPhone.Foxconn, a long-time Apple partner, is getting ready to begin the production of EVs in the United States, and of course, it’s believed the American tech giant is one of the first to benefit from this expansion.If everything goes well, we should expect a testing version of Apple Car to hit the roads in some two years, while the final vehicle could be ready for prime time in 2024 or 2025 at the earliest.