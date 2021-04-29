This New Uber Feature Lets You Book Your Vaccination and a Ride to Get There

Uber and Walgreens teamed up to accelerate the vaccination process by making it easier to get your shot.
The company recently introduced a new app feature that allows you to book your vaccination appointment at Walgreens, as well as book your ride to get there. The feature is available to any Uber user in the U.S.
All you have to do is open your Uber app and you will see a “Vaccine” option. To book an appointment, you have to add a ZIP code and check the available times. You can also book a ride, by choosing a location and pickup time. The app will send you a notification to remind you of your upcoming ride to get jabbed.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi explained that the initiative has the purpose of making it easier for people to get to and from their appointments. Transportation is in many cases a hindrance that makes it harder for people to get to a vaccination center.
Uber also holds on to its commitment to help underserved communities and offers free or discounted rides. Approximately 50 percent of Americans struggle with getting to a vaccination center because they don’t have access to public transportation, according to the Vaccine Access Fund. So the company offers 10 million free or discounted rides to the disadvantaged and communities of color.
According to Walgreens, there are over 9,000 location in the U.S. where people can get vaccinated and their number continues to grow.
Uber, PayPal, Walgreens, and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation have launched the Vaccine Access Fund to raise money for transportation. They donated $11 million themselves and also managed to raise over $380,000 so far.
Their initiative can be supported by anyone who wants and affords to donate money for their cause.
Separately, the Uber app introduced some other features as well, such as Uber Rent with Valet and Pickup And Go.
All you have to do is open your Uber app and you will see a “Vaccine” option. To book an appointment, you have to add a ZIP code and check the available times. You can also book a ride, by choosing a location and pickup time. The app will send you a notification to remind you of your upcoming ride to get jabbed.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi explained that the initiative has the purpose of making it easier for people to get to and from their appointments. Transportation is in many cases a hindrance that makes it harder for people to get to a vaccination center.
Uber also holds on to its commitment to help underserved communities and offers free or discounted rides. Approximately 50 percent of Americans struggle with getting to a vaccination center because they don’t have access to public transportation, according to the Vaccine Access Fund. So the company offers 10 million free or discounted rides to the disadvantaged and communities of color.
According to Walgreens, there are over 9,000 location in the U.S. where people can get vaccinated and their number continues to grow.
Uber, PayPal, Walgreens, and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation have launched the Vaccine Access Fund to raise money for transportation. They donated $11 million themselves and also managed to raise over $380,000 so far.
Their initiative can be supported by anyone who wants and affords to donate money for their cause.
Separately, the Uber app introduced some other features as well, such as Uber Rent with Valet and Pickup And Go.