Chances Are Your Next Uber Will Be an Electric Hyundai

South Korean company Hyundai announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Uber to encourage EV adoption in Europe. Through this agreement, Hyundai is offering Uber drivers access to the Ioniq Electric , Kona Electric, and other future BEVs. 1 photo EV adoption and the expansion of EV charging infrastructure in major cities in countries such as the U.K., France, and the Netherlands.



Uber intends for EVs to account for 50 percent of the total of miles traveled throughout seven European capitals - Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Lisbon, Madrid, London and Paris. The cities will account for 80 percent of Uber's European business by the end of 2021. For that to happen, customers will be given the option to order an EV when booking their ride.



"Through this exciting partnership, we will utilize our leadership in electro-mobility to help Uber's partner drivers make the switch to BEVs and help electrify their customers' journeys in Europe," said Michael Cole, CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe.



"This agreement also gives Hyundai the opportunity to showcase the benefits of our IONIQ Electric and Kona Electric models to an even wider range of people, as well as contribute to decarbonisation efforts in major cities across Europe.", he added.



In addition to Uber's zero-emission strategy, the company already started its jouney to electrification last year when it launched



As for Hyundai, its goal is to become one of the largest EV manufacturers globally by selling more than 670,000 EVs until 2025.



