This New Google Maps Feature Has Little to Do with Navigation, Still a Must-Have

Ever since the beginning of 2020, Google has been working around the clock on adapting its products to these crazy times, all in an attempt to make it easier for us to get critical information from the safety of our own homes.
One great update that really came in handy was the busyness indicator on Google Maps, which displays in real-time how busy a certain location currently is, thus making it possible for each and every one of us to avoid crowded places.
Now Google has come up with another great update aimed at Google Search and Google Maps users. This time, the purpose is to help everyone get vaccination details much easier, all while reducing the burden on administrators who are often flooded with questions from pretty much anyone.
Using Google Business Messages, vaccine administrators, starting with Albertsons Companies, can allow customers to reach out to them via a message button that shows up on Google Search and Google Maps for a specific location. Google says people can get essential details, such as vaccine eligibility, availability, appointment booking, and other common information.
Several pharmacies are currently included, such as Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Vons, Albertsons, Acme, Shaw’s, Tom Thumb, and more.
This is a win-win kind of update, Omer Gajial, SVP of Pharmacy and Health at Albertsons Companies, explains, as pharmacies can focus on their main job right now, while people can still be informed easily and quickly.
“With Google’s Business Messages, we can quickly and accurately inform people of where, when, and how they can get the vaccine. For our patients, this means getting them information quickly. For Albertsons Companies, it means freeing up our pharmacies to focus on what’s most important—administering the vaccine and taking care of our patients,” he said.
The feature is already live for Albertsons Companies, with more partners likely to be included soon.
