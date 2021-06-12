This Mobile Launcher Could be the U.S. Army’s Next Anti-Drone Weapon System

Dynetics is now officially part of the race for the Army's Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 (IFPC) program. After rumors that it was one of the teams that are going to build a system for countering drone and cruise missile threats, next to Rafael and Raytheon Technologies, the company has now announced the bid for its Enduring Shield solution.
It’s not the first time that Dynetics would be collaborating with the Army, but an expansion of what they had previously worked on, including ground-based launcher systems. Enduring Shield is a redesigned version of the launcher, which is meant to be more cost-efficient and practical, while also displaying improved capabilities. A mobile ground-based system, Enduring Shield is able to track and defeat drones and cruise missiles, as well as rockets and artillery.
The Army’s IFPC, which has been in the works for several years, is supposed to provide a mobile solution for protecting essential fixed or semi-fixed assets. The Iron Dome, developed by Rafael and Raytheon, is a provisional solution until the final system will be ready to become operational.
This truck-towed, multi-mission air defense system is specifically designed to protect against short-range rockets and artillery threats with ranges of up to 43 miles (70 km). It’s an important asset for the Israeli Air Force (IAF) and the U.S. Army troops are expected to being deploying it by the end of this year.
Enduring Shield was made to be flexible enough to be adapted not just to the current Army capabilities, but also to future ones. Its modular design and open architecture can be fully integrated with the Army's Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System. It’s not only capable of engaging multiple threats at the same time, but it can also fire a various range of missiles. Dynetics’ system was reportedly tested, together with the Rafael and Raytheon’s product, in a recent Army shoot-off at White Sands Missile Range, in New Mexico.
According to Dynetics, it will start manufacturing components for the initial assembly of the Enduring Shield in Huntsville, Alabama.
