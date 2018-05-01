U.S. Army Ground Mobility Vehicle to Enter Combat with Airborne Troops

The United States Army’s lates war machine, the Ground Mobility Vehicle (GMV), will see action as soon as this year, as part of the five airborne infantry brigade combat teams. That's two years ahead of the planned rollout.

9 photos



The lightweight all-terrain vehicle are to serve as transport means for troops from drop zones. The vehicles can be dropped from the air as well, be it from the CH-47 helicopter or the military cargo planes the likes of C-130 Hercules. The GMVs can carry up to nine soldiers to or from combat.



The vehicle is based on the Flyer Advanced Light Strike Vehicle platform developed by General Dynamics and Flyer Defense. It features a 2.0-liter DOHC turbocharged diesel engine that cranks out 195 horsepower and has a top speed of 95 mph (153 km/h).



As per the specifications required for combat use, the vehicle comes with interchangeable weapons options. The main weapon turret provides 360 degrees of firepower protection. It can be fitted with an M230 chain gun, a .50 Cal Gatling gun or a 30 mm MK44 MiniGun.



The door mounted arm-swings can be fitted to handle smaller caliber secondary crew-served weapons.



According to its manufacturer, the GMV “is capable of being guns up in under a minute after exiting the aircraft.” For communications, it relies on an entire array of technologies.



The off-road performance is staggering, the GMV being capable of climbing a 60-degree hill and going through water 30-inches deep (76 cm). The approach angle is rated at 55.5-degree, while the departure angle is of 53.1-degrees.



The cost of each of these vehicles is $271,000. More details about the GMV platform can be found in the document attached below.



[YOUTUBE-https://youtu.be/Fkok32HKl2g] According to Army Times , the non-airborne combat teams of the Army would follow and will get their new wheels in 2019. Over 1,700 GMVs are to be deployed to thirty such teams.The lightweight all-terrain vehicle are to serve as transport means for troops from drop zones. The vehicles can be dropped from the air as well, be it from the CH-47 helicopter or the military cargo planes the likes of C-130 Hercules. The GMVs can carry up to nine soldiers to or from combat.The vehicle is based on the Flyer Advanced Light Strike Vehicle platform developed by General Dynamics and Flyer Defense. It features a 2.0-literturbocharged diesel engine that cranks out 195 horsepower and has a top speed of 95 mph (153 km/h).As per the specifications required for combat use, the vehicle comes with interchangeable weapons options. The main weapon turret provides 360 degrees of firepower protection. It can be fitted with an M230 chain gun, a .50 Cal Gatling gun or a 30 mm MK44 MiniGun.The door mounted arm-swings can be fitted to handle smaller caliber secondary crew-served weapons.According to its manufacturer, the GMV “is capable of being guns up in under a minute after exiting the aircraft.” For communications, it relies on an entire array of technologies.The off-road performance is staggering, the GMV being capable of climbing a 60-degree hill and going through water 30-inches deep (76 cm). The approach angle is rated at 55.5-degree, while the departure angle is of 53.1-degrees.The cost of each of these vehicles is $271,000. More details about the GMV platform can be found in the document attached below.[YOUTUBE-https://youtu.be/Fkok32HKl2g]