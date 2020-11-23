This Is the Toyota GR Supra Targa Concept, Call It "Sport Top"

At the beginning of the month, Toyota caused a stir by teasing a GR Supra Sport Top concept we all expected to see by December. And while the carmaker has yet to showcase the Targa roof incarnation of the Mk V Supra, we can now enjoy a set of detailed renderings that come from Jon Sibal, an artist who probably covered a part of the design work on the project.
The said teaser was a short video allowing us to see some more or less detailed renderings of the vehicle, while it was announced that the concept would be unveiled at SEMA360. The latter was the virtual edition of the health-crisis-cancelled 2020 SEMA event, but while the Internet show is over, we haven't been able to feast our eyes on the car.
Well, as you can see in the image gallery, which includes both screenshots from the teaser clip and these new, more detailed renderings delivered by Sibal, we seem to be talking about the same concept.
There are just two differences, with these involving parts that can be swapped relatively easily. First of all, Sibal's proposal sports a ducktail-style wing instead of the larger wing of the initial proposal (the latter reminded us of the GR Supra Heritage Edition, an Mk IV tribute Toyota presented at least year's SEMA show).
Secondly, the wheels are fresh, with the newcomer talking to the road via a set of HRE R101 shoes.
And here's the message of the artist, who posted the work on social media: "Here’s my Toyota GR Supra Targa concept for those of us who can’t wait for the real thing,"
Now, we believe Sibal is involved in the project, as, for instance, the 2019 SEMA show saw him designing the widebody kit for the NASCAR V8-powered Tacoma Drift Truck, a project coordinated by TRD (Toyota Racing Development) and built for father and son Doug and Brad DeBerti.
As it has been the case with the optional targa roof of the Mk IV Supra, there's no T-bar for the roof. And while we're not sure of the said artist's involvement as far as this bit is concerned, it looks like the widebody approach comes from him.
Will the roof be split in two for more facile onboard storage? We can't be certain at this point. However, given the common blood between the Mk V Supra and the BMW Z4 Roadster, there should be no problem with the extra bracing required by the removal of the top.
And with the Japanese automaker having mentioned that the tech upgrades of last year's Heritage Edition can also be found here, we're glad to remind everybody these involve an output boost to 500 hp, an adjustable suspension and Brembo stopping hardware, among others.
In the end, if Toyota's joint-venture with BMW stops the company from bringing a Targa top Supra into the showroom, the aftermarket should have no problem delivering such a machine to customers.
