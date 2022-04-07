This Is the Custom Mercedes-Benz G 550 That Pays Tribute to Golf Legend Bernhard Langer

Bernhard Langer is celebrating something big this year: his 40th anniversary since he played at Masters Tournament. And he collaborated with Mercedes-Benz on a special, custom 2022 Mercedes-Benz G 550.
German professional golfer Bernhard Langer is a two-time Masters champion and one of the world’s leading golfers in the 80s and 90s.
This year, he is celebrating 40 years since he played his first Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. He won his first Masters tournament in 1985 and his second in 1993.
To honor his extensive career, Mercedes-Benz, as one of the main sponsors of the 2022 Masters Tournament, decided to create a very special, unique model. The three-pointed star brand collaborated with tape art artist Leah Abucayan for a colorful work of art on a 2022 Mercedes-Benz G 550.
Bernhard Langer himself says: "I am delighted to receive this honor and am impressed by what has been created here. I have a lot in common with the G-Class. It already existed when I first competed here in 1982. Since then, we've both stayed true to ourselves, while at the same time always moving with the times and constantly evolving."
Since the G-Class has been around as a civilian version since 1979, there is no better vehicle to honor the veteran golfer. The tape art on the white G 550 features several nods to Langer’s career, including his picture on the driver’s door and spare wheel case on the rear of the off-roader. Langer even pokes some fun at it, saying he looks better there than in real life.
"This is how we honor two icons – Bernhard Langer and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class," Bettina Fetzer, Head of Communications and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz AG said. "Bernhard Langer and the G-Class have been shaping the spirit of the time for more than 40 years and are both emblematic of our campaign claim 'Stronger than Time'.”
The professional golfer will be pulling up to Augusta in style this weekend.
