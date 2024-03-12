This Half of a 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Is a "Great Project Car," Sitting in the Woods

Depending on whom you ask, mainly because contradicting numbers are swirling around the web, the Chevelle production totaled 400K or 500K units for the 1968 model year.
I think the confusion stems from the SS396, which was still sold as a standalone series before rebecoming a Chevelle package in 1969.
Chevrolet built 55,309 SS396 units with a 2-door sport coupe body style and 2,286 convertibles. The total production for 1968 is estimated to have surpassed 464K units, with the SS396 included in these figures.
The 1968 Chevelle (or the half of it) that landed on eBay earlier this week hopes these production numbers pave the way to a complete restoration, especially because it looks like it'll need plenty of parts. Don't get it wrong.
While you might be tempted to believe that you're getting only half of a Chevelle, the "great project car" (seller aberlv's own words) also sells with lots of extras, including bumpers, doors, seats, hoods, and other miscellaneous components that'll help with a potential restoration. You'll just have to put it back together, so you can consider this Chevelle a grown man's puzzle waiting to be reassembled.
The Chevelle has been sitting in the woods, but I'm surprised to see the metal in such a great shape. A car sleeping under the clear sky, especially in these conditions, typically suffers from heavy rust problems. It's not the case with this once gorgeous Chevelle, as most panels look clean, rust-free, and ready for a complete overhaul.
You won't get an engine, and it's unclear if this Chevelle sells with a complete package, but I doubt it. The car has likely served as a donor for other projects, and the available parts stem from the owner's desire to bring the Chevelle back to the road. As a result, it's a Chevelle whose place is still on the road, but while the owner started to collect parts to build it, the restoration hasn't started yet.
Anyone who opens the photo gallery without reading the available information is tempted to walk away, especially if they don't know the Chevelle comes with many parts to help put it back together. However, the real problem might be the selling price, as the owner won't let this Chevelle go for less than $7,000. They have also enabled the Make Offer button, meaning they're willing to listen to other offers, but it's clear the car sells at a hefty price despite the frightening condition.
If you want to see the car and the complete package in person (and you really should, given the list of extras is likely much longer), you must travel to Manhattan, Kansas. You'll obviously need a trailer to take everything home.
Chevrolet built 55,309 SS396 units with a 2-door sport coupe body style and 2,286 convertibles. The total production for 1968 is estimated to have surpassed 464K units, with the SS396 included in these figures.
The 1968 Chevelle (or the half of it) that landed on eBay earlier this week hopes these production numbers pave the way to a complete restoration, especially because it looks like it'll need plenty of parts. Don't get it wrong.
While you might be tempted to believe that you're getting only half of a Chevelle, the "great project car" (seller aberlv's own words) also sells with lots of extras, including bumpers, doors, seats, hoods, and other miscellaneous components that'll help with a potential restoration. You'll just have to put it back together, so you can consider this Chevelle a grown man's puzzle waiting to be reassembled.
The Chevelle has been sitting in the woods, but I'm surprised to see the metal in such a great shape. A car sleeping under the clear sky, especially in these conditions, typically suffers from heavy rust problems. It's not the case with this once gorgeous Chevelle, as most panels look clean, rust-free, and ready for a complete overhaul.
You won't get an engine, and it's unclear if this Chevelle sells with a complete package, but I doubt it. The car has likely served as a donor for other projects, and the available parts stem from the owner's desire to bring the Chevelle back to the road. As a result, it's a Chevelle whose place is still on the road, but while the owner started to collect parts to build it, the restoration hasn't started yet.
Anyone who opens the photo gallery without reading the available information is tempted to walk away, especially if they don't know the Chevelle comes with many parts to help put it back together. However, the real problem might be the selling price, as the owner won't let this Chevelle go for less than $7,000. They have also enabled the Make Offer button, meaning they're willing to listen to other offers, but it's clear the car sells at a hefty price despite the frightening condition.
If you want to see the car and the complete package in person (and you really should, given the list of extras is likely much longer), you must travel to Manhattan, Kansas. You'll obviously need a trailer to take everything home.