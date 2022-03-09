This Green Ferry Allows You to Charge Your Electric Car Onboard, During the Trip

A family-owned shipping company in the Baltic Sea will start operating a green ferry that is innovative not only due to several sustainable technologies and the use of alternative fuel, but also because it indirectly supports the EV revolution as well.
For those who may not know, Nils Holgersson is one of the most popular children’s fiction characters, created by the acclaimed Swedish author Selma Lagerlof. It’s also the name of the newest addition to the ferry fleet of TT-Line, all of which are named after famous fictional or real people.
With a long-standing tradition in shipping (it was founded in 1962), the family-owned company also became a pioneer regarding the use of clean fuel (LNG/Liquefied Natural Gas) in the Baltic Sea. Its new Green Ships, using LNG, can carry up to 800 passengers plus more than 200 trucks and containers.
Nils Holgersson is the largest one in the line, with a length of 230 meters (754.5 feet). In addition to 239 cabins, it will also welcome its guests with a spacious restaurant, a bar, and several lounges, including one that’s dedicated to pets. In addition to dual-fuel engines that allow it to operate 100% on LNG, it’s also equipped with a heat recovery system, LED lighting, and designed with low-heat transmission windows.
Like the other TT-Line Green Ships, Nils Holgersson will include 32 EV charging points that allow passengers onboard to recharge their car’s battery during the trip. These ferries connect Travemunde, in Germany with Trelleborg, in Sweden, and the company claims that EV batteries should be fully recharged by the end of the journey.
“We want to contribute to the future development of electric car usage,” says TT-Line, and perhaps other ferry operators will follow in its footsteps.
There are two different types of charging points onboard, ones for 40 kW DC (direct current) and the others for 11 kW AC (alternative current). All of them are equipped with charging cables that are permanently connected and are compatible with any EV connector. Passengers can simply book battery charging together with the trip, and the staff will assign them to a fixed parking space, where the vehicle will remain until the end of the crossing.
The innovative Nils Holgersson will arrive at the Travemunde port this week, ready to kick off its green journeys.
With a long-standing tradition in shipping (it was founded in 1962), the family-owned company also became a pioneer regarding the use of clean fuel (LNG/Liquefied Natural Gas) in the Baltic Sea. Its new Green Ships, using LNG, can carry up to 800 passengers plus more than 200 trucks and containers.
Nils Holgersson is the largest one in the line, with a length of 230 meters (754.5 feet). In addition to 239 cabins, it will also welcome its guests with a spacious restaurant, a bar, and several lounges, including one that’s dedicated to pets. In addition to dual-fuel engines that allow it to operate 100% on LNG, it’s also equipped with a heat recovery system, LED lighting, and designed with low-heat transmission windows.
Like the other TT-Line Green Ships, Nils Holgersson will include 32 EV charging points that allow passengers onboard to recharge their car’s battery during the trip. These ferries connect Travemunde, in Germany with Trelleborg, in Sweden, and the company claims that EV batteries should be fully recharged by the end of the journey.
“We want to contribute to the future development of electric car usage,” says TT-Line, and perhaps other ferry operators will follow in its footsteps.
There are two different types of charging points onboard, ones for 40 kW DC (direct current) and the others for 11 kW AC (alternative current). All of them are equipped with charging cables that are permanently connected and are compatible with any EV connector. Passengers can simply book battery charging together with the trip, and the staff will assign them to a fixed parking space, where the vehicle will remain until the end of the crossing.
The innovative Nils Holgersson will arrive at the Travemunde port this week, ready to kick off its green journeys.