This Ford Transit Van Is Packed With Amenities, Has a Bathroom and a Rear Picnic Space

This particular Stella is in fact a Ford Transit van that’s been converted into a luxury house on wheels that packs a lot of amenities in such a small package.
Stella is based on a 2018 Ford Transit with a 148” (376 cm) wheelbase and was a DIY project. Its owners are Lauren and Josh, who live in it full-time. Lauren was the one who built the van with her father and the result is pretty amazing, especially given the space that she had at her disposal.
The kitchen area of Stella is equipped with a small sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, a 33-gallon/125-liter fresh water tank stored under the sink (there’s also a 15-gallon/56-liter gray water tank in the back), a 1,800W convection oven, a 12V fridge with a massive freezer, and a 700W microwave. Lauren went with real tile for the backsplash, instead of the peel and stick version, which is more popular in van builds. There are also multiple drawers and cabinets for storage. An entire custom-made drawer is dedicated to the pantry, where the couple stores a lot of ingredients, spices, and foods.
Stella’s lighting system is quite interesting too, with three options being used, from overhead lights to under-cabinets lights and LED strips on the floor, for ambiance.
The bedroom and living room area are merged into one single space in the back of the van. There’s a couch that converts into a bed, a swivel table, and more drawers for storage. A boat hatch above the bed serves as a skylight and there’s also an AC unit mounted on the ceiling.
One other great thing about Stella is that it comes with a bathroom with a Porta Potti toilet and a shower, located right behind the driver’s seat.
And as impressive as the interior layout of the van is, there are more surprises waiting for you outside as well. The back of Stella serves as both storage and picnic space, with two slide-out drawers on each side being able to sit two people each. They are joined by a pull-out table so that you can dine alfresco.
The video below gives you a virtual tour of Stella. Enjoy!
