This Electric Hyperbike Concept Looks Ready To Tackle the Concrete Jungle

One way or another, the future of urban mobility is going to be electric. We're already seeing e-bikes, e-scooters, and electric motorcycles invade the cities, and designers are racing to roll out concepts that stand out from this sea of electrified machines. Sadly, a good chunk of them don't make it into the real world, but that doesn't mean we can't feast our eyes on these incredible creations.
The concept you're seeing depicted in the renderings above belongs to designer Rostyslav Matiukhin. With a wide experience in transportation and industrial design under his belt, Rostyslav's portfolio ranges from fully developed motorcycles and EVs to boats and high-tech modules.
His latest creation is called ROS.M, and it's an electric hyperbike made for the urban concrete jungle. It features a minimalist design and an aerodynamic body dressed in bronze and black that would for sure turn heads.
The windscreen, designed to protect the rider at high speeds, is attached to a movable console. This allows better control and offers more visibility. Speaking of visibility, the bike's headlight might seem like a simple element at first sight, but according to Rostyslav, it was made to be independent of the suspension's moveable part.
That means the headlight will always be stable no matter the type of road you're riding across. Sipping on e-juice, the ROS.M can sprint on the asphalt at 87 mph (140 kph), and it has a range of 93 miles (150 km) on a single charge.
And if you run out of e-juice, the ROS.M comes with an integrated charger that allows the rider to pump some electric life into the hyperbike's battery.
Under the seat, it has around 15 liters of storage space. That's enough room to put a backpack or a reserve battery to have on hand in case of emergency. Tech-wise, the bike features an integrated dashboard that comes with pre-installed services such as navigation and headset control.
For now, this concept exists solely through the designer's renderings. However, if it ever steps down from the renderings into the real world, Rostyslav estimates that his machine could come with an $11,000 price tag.
His latest creation is called ROS.M, and it's an electric hyperbike made for the urban concrete jungle. It features a minimalist design and an aerodynamic body dressed in bronze and black that would for sure turn heads.
The windscreen, designed to protect the rider at high speeds, is attached to a movable console. This allows better control and offers more visibility. Speaking of visibility, the bike's headlight might seem like a simple element at first sight, but according to Rostyslav, it was made to be independent of the suspension's moveable part.
That means the headlight will always be stable no matter the type of road you're riding across. Sipping on e-juice, the ROS.M can sprint on the asphalt at 87 mph (140 kph), and it has a range of 93 miles (150 km) on a single charge.
And if you run out of e-juice, the ROS.M comes with an integrated charger that allows the rider to pump some electric life into the hyperbike's battery.
Under the seat, it has around 15 liters of storage space. That's enough room to put a backpack or a reserve battery to have on hand in case of emergency. Tech-wise, the bike features an integrated dashboard that comes with pre-installed services such as navigation and headset control.
For now, this concept exists solely through the designer's renderings. However, if it ever steps down from the renderings into the real world, Rostyslav estimates that his machine could come with an $11,000 price tag.