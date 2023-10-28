This Custom Suzuki SV650 Borrows Stylistic Cues From Old-School Race Bikes

The guys at Purpose Built Moto (PBM) never shy away from experimenting with different styles on their custom projects. Over time, we’ve seen them build bobbers, cafe racers, and just about everything in between, always leading to some spectacular results. For the build you’re looking at here, the Aussies took inspiration from MotoGP race bikes of yore, and the chosen donor was a 2006 Suzuki SV650.

12 photos Photo: Purpose Built Moto