This Custom Suzuki SV650 Borrows Stylistic Cues From Old-School Race Bikes

The guys at Purpose Built Moto (PBM) never shy away from experimenting with different styles on their custom projects. Over time, we’ve seen them build bobbers, cafe racers, and just about everything in between, always leading to some spectacular results. For the build you’re looking at here, the Aussies took inspiration from MotoGP race bikes of yore, and the chosen donor was a 2006 Suzuki SV650.
Once the motorcycle had been dismantled, Tom Gilroy and his team began by taking precise measurements in preparation for some fresh garments. The guys then ordered a boxy tail section and a stylish half-fairing from Airtech, while amputating the stock subframe to make way for a bespoke alternative fabricated in-house. With the fiberglass bodywork components delivered, PBM adjusted them wherever necessary to fit their new host.
A thickly padded solo seat was placed on the tail, and you will also notice a circular LED taillight recessed into its rearmost section. Lower down, bright turn signals and a slender license plate holder make an appearance, all hailing from Purpose Built Moto’s proprietary catalog of aftermarket parts. The SV650’s battery and refurbished electronics got moved inside the tail unit, but Tom’s artisans weren’t done with the rear-end mods just yet.
Using stainless-steel tubing, they fashioned an under-seat exhaust system in a two-one-two layout, ultimately topping it off with dual reverse megaphone mufflers. Handmade aluminum heat shields were seamlessly integrated into the tail’s flanks, and they’re fronted by custom side covers made of the same material. These form a cohesive transition between the stock fuel tank and Airtech tail section.
Up north, the aftermarket half-fairing was fitted in place via tailor-made mounting hardware, receiving a tinted windshield and a full suite of LED lighting items in the process. The headlamp was donated by a modern KTM, while the blinkers are off-the-shelf Purpose Built modules just like their rear counterparts. In the cockpit, we come across adjustable control levers and a multi-function digital dial from Daytona.
Custom-made fenders can now be spotted fore and aft, with the front unit sitting on stainless-steel brackets. The Suzuki’s original three-spoke wheels have been retained, but they were painted gold and wrapped in youthful Metzeler tires. Premium aftermarket brake discs made their way onto the front hoop, and the calipers received a coat of gold paint on both ends.
To finish off the powertrain-related upgrades, PBM added some MWR air filtration hardware and a Power Commander control unit from Dynojet. They subsequently sent the reworked SV650 to Dynomite Moto for a session of engine tuning, which gave them time to sketch out the livery. The colorway is a stunning mixture of red, black, and yellow accompanied by white graphics, all executed by Justin Holmes of Popbang Classics.
A thickly padded solo seat was placed on the tail, and you will also notice a circular LED taillight recessed into its rearmost section. Lower down, bright turn signals and a slender license plate holder make an appearance, all hailing from Purpose Built Moto’s proprietary catalog of aftermarket parts. The SV650’s battery and refurbished electronics got moved inside the tail unit, but Tom’s artisans weren’t done with the rear-end mods just yet.
Using stainless-steel tubing, they fashioned an under-seat exhaust system in a two-one-two layout, ultimately topping it off with dual reverse megaphone mufflers. Handmade aluminum heat shields were seamlessly integrated into the tail’s flanks, and they’re fronted by custom side covers made of the same material. These form a cohesive transition between the stock fuel tank and Airtech tail section.
Up north, the aftermarket half-fairing was fitted in place via tailor-made mounting hardware, receiving a tinted windshield and a full suite of LED lighting items in the process. The headlamp was donated by a modern KTM, while the blinkers are off-the-shelf Purpose Built modules just like their rear counterparts. In the cockpit, we come across adjustable control levers and a multi-function digital dial from Daytona.
Custom-made fenders can now be spotted fore and aft, with the front unit sitting on stainless-steel brackets. The Suzuki’s original three-spoke wheels have been retained, but they were painted gold and wrapped in youthful Metzeler tires. Premium aftermarket brake discs made their way onto the front hoop, and the calipers received a coat of gold paint on both ends.
To finish off the powertrain-related upgrades, PBM added some MWR air filtration hardware and a Power Commander control unit from Dynojet. They subsequently sent the reworked SV650 to Dynomite Moto for a session of engine tuning, which gave them time to sketch out the livery. The colorway is a stunning mixture of red, black, and yellow accompanied by white graphics, all executed by Justin Holmes of Popbang Classics.